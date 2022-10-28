Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
Study Finds College President Searches Favor White Men, Offers Strategies for Change
At a time when California is searching for people to fill key jobs in higher education, change is critical in a selection system that favors white men, a new report concludes. The student bodies of public colleges and universities have become much more diverse than they were 10 or 20 years ago, and there is an urgent need to increase these students’ success, said Estela Mara Bensimon, lead researcher on the report.
KQED
What the research finds on increasing diversity in college admissions
Universities around the country will be watching carefully as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in two college admissions cases on Oct. 31, 2022. Many legal pundits predict that affirmative action, a practice that gives preferences to groups that have been discriminated against, will be abolished when the court issues its decision next spring. That could prevent both private and public universities from considering a student’s race or ethnicity as one of many factors in admissions, along with grades, test scores and extracurricular activities.
Comments / 0