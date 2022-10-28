ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cuse.com

Orange Welcome Southern New Hampshire For Exhibition Finale

Game Details: Tuesday, Nov. 1, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Southern New Hampshire Links: News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse will conclude its exhibition slate on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m, when the squad will face Division II Southern New Hampshire (SNHU) inside the JMA Wireless Dome. SETTING THE STAGE.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Newcomers: Judah Mintz

It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading into Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

JUCO OL Lysander Moeolo Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from junior college offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo. Moeolo is listed at 6-6, 330 pounds on the Navarro College Athletics website. He picked the Orange over offers from Fresno State, Louisiana Monroe, Western Kentucky, Colorado State and Hawaii.  As ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Pittsburgh prediction and early odds: CFB Week 10

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange football team dropped their second straight contest this past Saturday to Notre Dame 41-24. It was a disappointing start and finish for the hosts as QB Garrett Shrader threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown on the first play, and Notre Dame outscored the hosts 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Shrader missed the second half due to an undisclosed injury, so his status leading into Week 10 is up in the air.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Field Hockey Set for Quarterfinal Clash

No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 22 Boston College: Tuesday | Nov. 1 | 1 p.m. | Durham, N.C. | Wiliams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. The Book of 2022 begins a new chapter on Tuesday as the fifth-seeded Orange set out for the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Tournament, drawing fourth-seeded Boston College for a 1 p.m. showdown on ACC Network.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Four Earn All-ACC Field Hockey Honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. – On the eve of the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Tournament, the league office announced its annual All-ACC Field Hockey team. Syracuse University was well represented with four All-ACC selections. Graduate student Quirine Comans was named First Team All-ACC, while senior Charlotte de Vries, junior Eefke van...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Completes the Sweep of RIT

Sarah Marchand scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, to lead Syracuse to a sweep of College Hockey America foe RIT on Saturday at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester. The Belle River, Ontario native the second and third goals for the Orange (3-7-1 overall, 2-0 CHA) in their 4-1 victory. She tallied her third point of the game assisting on Syracuse's fourth goal for her 10th career multi-point game.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

For one night in 1908, Syracuse was the ‘center of the American political universe’

Syracuse has been living in the national headlines as of late. Between the incredible play of the University’s football team, the historic Micron Technology announcement, the closely contested battle for the new 22nd Congressional District, or, most recently, President Biden’s trip to his former stomping grounds, the Central City has experienced a return to national relevance not seen here for decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Bellinger Racing Family Recognized

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

FBI charges Syracuse man who wore bear hood in U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attacks

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who wore a hood with bear-like ears into the U.S. Capitol was charged Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Macsen Rutledge, 41, was captured on surveillance cameras around 2:52 p.m. walking into the Capitol’s upper House door entrance passing by a magnetometer, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
SYRACUSE, NY

