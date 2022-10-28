Read full article on original website
Orange Welcome Southern New Hampshire For Exhibition Finale
Game Details: Tuesday, Nov. 1, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Southern New Hampshire Links: News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse will conclude its exhibition slate on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m, when the squad will face Division II Southern New Hampshire (SNHU) inside the JMA Wireless Dome. SETTING THE STAGE.
Orange Newcomers: Judah Mintz
It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading into Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
JUCO OL Lysander Moeolo Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has landed a commitment from junior college offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo. Moeolo is listed at 6-6, 330 pounds on the Navarro College Athletics website. He picked the Orange over offers from Fresno State, Louisiana Monroe, Western Kentucky, Colorado State and Hawaii. As ...
Syracuse football vs. Pittsburgh prediction and early odds: CFB Week 10
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange football team dropped their second straight contest this past Saturday to Notre Dame 41-24. It was a disappointing start and finish for the hosts as QB Garrett Shrader threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown on the first play, and Notre Dame outscored the hosts 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Shrader missed the second half due to an undisclosed injury, so his status leading into Week 10 is up in the air.
Syracuse Basketball: Paging Adam Weitsman – please call this 5-star PG
On Saturday night, 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau included Syracuse basketball among his six finalists, and I sincerely hope that businessman and top Syracuse Orange booster Adam Weitsman plans to get in touch with the 6-foot-1 Cadeau. Cadeau, rated the No. 1 point guard across the country in his...
Field Hockey Set for Quarterfinal Clash
No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 22 Boston College: Tuesday | Nov. 1 | 1 p.m. | Durham, N.C. | Wiliams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. The Book of 2022 begins a new chapter on Tuesday as the fifth-seeded Orange set out for the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Tournament, drawing fourth-seeded Boston College for a 1 p.m. showdown on ACC Network.
Four Earn All-ACC Field Hockey Honors
GREENSBORO, N.C. – On the eve of the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Tournament, the league office announced its annual All-ACC Field Hockey team. Syracuse University was well represented with four All-ACC selections. Graduate student Quirine Comans was named First Team All-ACC, while senior Charlotte de Vries, junior Eefke van...
Syracuse Completes the Sweep of RIT
Sarah Marchand scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, to lead Syracuse to a sweep of College Hockey America foe RIT on Saturday at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester. The Belle River, Ontario native the second and third goals for the Orange (3-7-1 overall, 2-0 CHA) in their 4-1 victory. She tallied her third point of the game assisting on Syracuse's fourth goal for her 10th career multi-point game.
Why did the Syracuse-Notre Dame sellout have a higher attendance than N.C. State win?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though a significant chunk of Syracuse football fans had left long before the clock expired, the Orange’s first home game against Notre Dame since 2003 was its most attended thus far of the 2022 season. There were 49,861 fans in the JMA Wireless Dome at...
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
“We thought we had a chance to win. The game went the way I thought the game would go:” Dino Babers addresses media following loss to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 6-2 on the season. Garrett Shrader finished the day 5-14 for 35 yards and just one touchdown and one interception. Sean Tucker...
For one night in 1908, Syracuse was the ‘center of the American political universe’
Syracuse has been living in the national headlines as of late. Between the incredible play of the University’s football team, the historic Micron Technology announcement, the closely contested battle for the new 22nd Congressional District, or, most recently, President Biden’s trip to his former stomping grounds, the Central City has experienced a return to national relevance not seen here for decades.
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
A creative wave on the West Side: Stay Fresh to expand with new gallery space, beer and coffee bar
It’s Stay Fresh’s world and we’re just living in it. For almost a decade, Syracuse’s funkiest multidisciplinary design studio and gallery has been a cornerstone of the local art community, and has helped elevate some of Syracuse’s most iconic brands including Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard’s 1911 Established.
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
HS football playoffs: Utica Proctor holds on in OT to beat Liverpool in Class AA thriller
Junior running back Jerquell Henderson caught a seven-yard pass from senior quarterback Todd Abraham on Saturday in overtime to give fourth-seeded Utica Proctor a quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Liverpool. After the score, the Raiders defense held the Warriors on fourth down to secure the 20-14 victory and a spot in...
FBI charges Syracuse man who wore bear hood in U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attacks
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who wore a hood with bear-like ears into the U.S. Capitol was charged Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Macsen Rutledge, 41, was captured on surveillance cameras around 2:52 p.m. walking into the Capitol’s upper House door entrance passing by a magnetometer, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court.
eBay acquires Syracuse’s TCGplayer, a growing trading card marketplace
Online auctioneer eBay Inc. on Monday completed its $295 million purchase of TCGplayer, a Syracuse company that operates one of the largest online marketplaces for trading card games. “By joining forces with TCGplayer, eBay has even more ways to connect brick-and-mortar hobbyists and sellers with passionate collectors around the world,”...
On the Lookout: Christopher Reynolds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has 19 prior local arrests, police say. He has three active warrants in relation to domestic-related assaults. Those include when he hit a […]
