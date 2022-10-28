Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange football team dropped their second straight contest this past Saturday to Notre Dame 41-24. It was a disappointing start and finish for the hosts as QB Garrett Shrader threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown on the first play, and Notre Dame outscored the hosts 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Shrader missed the second half due to an undisclosed injury, so his status leading into Week 10 is up in the air.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO