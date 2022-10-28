ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 6

Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri community development organizations receive $290 million from federal tax credit program

Six Missouri institutions will receive $290 million in tax credits from a federal program that aims to incentivize investments in low-income or disadvantaged communities, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Friday. The funding is part of $5 billion in tax credits that the Treasury department's Community Development Financial Institutions...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year

Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid applicants fell in September below the federally-allowed maximum for the first time in nearly a year. According to Missouri’s Department of Social Services’ most recent publicly-available data, the state took 41 days on average to process a Medicaid application in September for the eligibility group which includes low-income children, pregnant people, families and adults.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Credit laws could slow Missouri’s potential marijuana industry boom

Voters will decide soon whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin and...
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Amendment One: why the Missouri Treasurer is in favor (LISTEN)

Missouri is currently restricted from investing money from the state treasury in certain types of accounts and from some investment purchases. For example, it’s illegal for the state’s treasury department to buy municipal bonds issued by local governments that are often used to fund needed infrastructure. That could change if voters pass Amendment One, which would allow more flexibility in state treasury investments.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A statewide rule that protects utility customers from disconnection during the winter months went into effect on Tuesday. The Missouri Public Service Commission's cold weather rule stops a utility provider from disconnecting the heat if the temperature outside is below 32 degrees the day prior to disconnection. Under the rule, utility The post Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion

The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman Health after her water broke […] The post State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Virtual event Friday to cover small business strategies for earning media coverage

Missouri Business Alert will host a live event at noon on Friday to learn ways small businesses can receive coverage from the media. The event will feature Denise Bentele, the president, CEO and founder of Common Ground Public Relations, a public relations firm in Chesterfield. Bentele has experience in employee communications, media relations and crisis management for companies big and small.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind

Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy