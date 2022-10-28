Read full article on original website
missouribusinessalert.com
Kingdom Telephone to bring high-speed internet to rural areas with $23 million grant
The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Kingdom Telephone Company over $23 million as part of a grant to bring high-speed internet to rural areas of Missouri. Kingdom Telephone Company said it will use the money to install fiber internet in Audrain, Boone, Callaway, and Montgomery counties. Renee Reeter, the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri community development organizations receive $290 million from federal tax credit program
Six Missouri institutions will receive $290 million in tax credits from a federal program that aims to incentivize investments in low-income or disadvantaged communities, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Friday. The funding is part of $5 billion in tax credits that the Treasury department's Community Development Financial Institutions...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year
Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid applicants fell in September below the federally-allowed maximum for the first time in nearly a year. According to Missouri’s Department of Social Services’ most recent publicly-available data, the state took 41 days on average to process a Medicaid application in September for the eligibility group which includes low-income children, pregnant people, families and adults.
missouribusinessalert.com
Credit laws could slow Missouri’s potential marijuana industry boom
Voters will decide soon whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin and...
Missourinet
Amendment One: why the Missouri Treasurer is in favor (LISTEN)
Missouri is currently restricted from investing money from the state treasury in certain types of accounts and from some investment purchases. For example, it’s illegal for the state’s treasury department to buy municipal bonds issued by local governments that are often used to fund needed infrastructure. That could change if voters pass Amendment One, which would allow more flexibility in state treasury investments.
Missouri ballot question offers legal recreational marijuana with limits
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — As Missouri voters prepare to head to the polls next Tuesday, medical marijuana dispensary owners and investors are banking on their support for a ballot question that promises to open up the industry to legal recreational use for adults 21 and over. Tom Bommarito, a...
Missouri voters to decide how state funds should be allocated
Amendment One would change the way state funds are allocated. The post Missouri voters to decide how state funds should be allocated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A statewide rule that protects utility customers from disconnection during the winter months went into effect on Tuesday. The Missouri Public Service Commission's cold weather rule stops a utility provider from disconnecting the heat if the temperature outside is below 32 degrees the day prior to disconnection. Under the rule, utility The post Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion
The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman Health after her water broke […] The post State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
missouribusinessalert.com
Virtual event Friday to cover small business strategies for earning media coverage
Missouri Business Alert will host a live event at noon on Friday to learn ways small businesses can receive coverage from the media. The event will feature Denise Bentele, the president, CEO and founder of Common Ground Public Relations, a public relations firm in Chesterfield. Bentele has experience in employee communications, media relations and crisis management for companies big and small.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
Grand Gulf State Park in the Missouri Ozarks is staking claim to the nickname "America's Little Grand Canyon."
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Natural gas rates going up for Ameren Missouri customers
Beginning next week, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a slight increase in their bill due to a rate change.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
kcur.org
In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
