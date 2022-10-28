You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side. The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO