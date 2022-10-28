Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson neighborhood has Halloween spirit
Monsters, mummies, princesses and more visited an eastside neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween every year.
KOLD-TV
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors. Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their...
TPD urges Halloween costume safety
TPD is urging parents, kids, and drivers to be extra cautious during Halloween activities as some neighborhoods may not be well lit up at night
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022
5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
thisistucson.com
Tucson favorite Rollies is opening a food truck at the MSA Annex 🌮
You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side. The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.
thisistucson.com
The nostalgia is real: how Skate Country has thrived for half a century
It was the early ‘90s when Marlene Leer, just a teen at the time, was sitting in Skate Country on a day the rink was temporarily closed for some contracting work. “Future owner Marlene Leer,” she wrote in the dust on one of the tables. Leer was a...
UArizona experts explain why we're drawn to the paranormal
Experts at the University of Arizona share what is it that attracts us humans to otherworldly happenings.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
Migrant flown to Tucson hospital after rattlesnake bite
Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran citizen who called 911 while suffering from a rattlesnake bite.
Marana High School student arrested for weapons comments
A Marana High School student was arrested after making "concerning comments about weapons" during class, according to the Marana Police Department.
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
TPD investigating pedestrian collision
On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way. It is reported to have occurred on Saturday night.
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
KOLD-TV
Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
