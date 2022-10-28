ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022

5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
MESA, AZ
thisistucson.com

Tucson favorite Rollies is opening a food truck at the MSA Annex 🌮

You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side. The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
TUCSON, AZ

