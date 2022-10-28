Read full article on original website
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
macaronikid.com
Unwanted Candy?
You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
macaronikid.com
Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!
power98fm.com
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Trunk Or Treat
The Mecklenburg County Sherrif’s Office held their annual trunk or treat over the weekend. It took place at Camp North End. They not only decorated their own cars they also had a car club join in. Happy Halloween. MSO truck. Ghosts And Goblins. You Scared. Candy Anyone. Booooo. Something...
qcnews.com
Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
WBTV
Spooktacular fun: Halloween events happening across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Looking to have a frighteningly good time this Halloween weekend?. Well, you’re in luck because the Queen City and surrounding areas have a wealth of spooktacular events sure to get you ready for All Hallows’ Eve!. This list will be updated as more...
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
cn2.com
Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop. The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron...
bessemercity.com
Veterans Day Holiday Closures
City Hall and Administrative Facilities will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. Thank you for your cooperation.
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
Mecklenburg County residents concerned about 911 call response times: 'Where were you guys?'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department communication division receives and dispatches 911 calls for all of Charlotte, the town of Huntersville, the town of Davidson, the airport and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. According to the division's website, more than 77,000 calls are answered each month. Once...
Coyote sightings are on the rise. Here are some tips from 'Coyote Bill' to keep you safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's migration season for coyotes, which means sightings are on the rise, according to wildlife expert and coyote consultant Bill Crowder. "They are searching for territory, and as soon as they find those territories, they [will] focus on those territories and stay there into the mating season," he said.
Residents concerned about people living out of trailers on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Complaints from residents in a Belmont neighborhood are piling up about uninvited guests’ trailers and vehicles that have been parked on Harrill Street in front of their homes since last week. The residents have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for help. The owner of a trailer...
Repair leaves many along Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pipe repair left residents and businesses along busy Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours Saturday. Charlotte Water said crews were working to repair a water pipe and that the service along Wilkinson and the immediate area would be affected. Around 7 p.m. officials sent out an update that […]
Woman says her home was listed on Airbnb without her knowing about it
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte homeowner said she did not know her house was listed on Airbnb until a man showed up at her door saying he was her guest. Natalie Siburt had just moved to a town house near SouthPark. “I moved in that Saturday, and the next Tuesday...
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
qcnews.com
Man accused of inappropriately touching person at Erwin Elementary School in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching someone at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samual Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for...
WBTV
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring SpongeBob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities. Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S....
wccbcharlotte.com
$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
