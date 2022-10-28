ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
country1037fm.com

One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak

Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcnews.com

Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Passing showers move through Sunday and Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Monday passing showers will move through the Carolinas as an area of low pressure gets closer to our area. By Tuesday, we’ll see gradual clearing and begin November with temperatures warming up into the 70s. First Alert Weather Day Today: Cloudy w/sprinkles, scattered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abcnews4.com

'The burning:' Parent threw bleach in NC school bus driver's face

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her spoke out about the attack that left her with chemical burns. The 72-year-old woman asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "I am concerned for my safety, I truly...
macaronikid.com

The City of Rock Hill offers The Works!

The Works! career exploration is a FREE program designed for high school students who are likely to enter the workforce immediately after high school graduation. The Works! program offers opportunities for students to have hands-on experiences learning the different career opportunities our municipal system and utilities have to offer. Check...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall will be lit tonight and Halloween night

Smarties, this is such a neat Halloween tradition that started in the Elizabeth neighborhood but is open to all to enjoy: The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall!. It’s a giant display of carved pumpkins with a different word of inspiration each year (like “Peace” “Earth” “Together”) and it will be lit in a ceremony tonight (Sunday) at 6:45 p.m. The shelves of pumpkins 20 feet high and 60 feet long will be relit on Halloween night. Anybody can bring a carved pumpkin to add to the wall. The location rotates every year, and this year it’s at 2229 Greenway Ave at the corner of Laurel and Greenway Aves.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Chester Co. schools is giving loyalty bonuses to all staff district-wide

On Monday, Oct. 24, The Chester County District Board of Trustees voted to provide loyalty bonuses for all Chester County School District employees. In an effort by the District to show appreciation to the staff members that have been dedicated to the District and to aid them with the increased cost of living, full-time staff will receive a $1,000 bonus and part-time staff will receive a $500 bonus.
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC

