WCNC
Lancaster County school employee suspended after being charged with assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday. The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school...
country1037fm.com
One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak
Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
WBTV
One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area
Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week. The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. Local group trying to help those touched by gun...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
qcnews.com
Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
WBTV
Passing showers move through Sunday and Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Monday passing showers will move through the Carolinas as an area of low pressure gets closer to our area. By Tuesday, we’ll see gradual clearing and begin November with temperatures warming up into the 70s. First Alert Weather Day Today: Cloudy w/sprinkles, scattered...
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
Repair leaves many along Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pipe repair left residents and businesses along busy Wilkinson Blvd. without water for hours Saturday. Charlotte Water said crews were working to repair a water pipe and that the service along Wilkinson and the immediate area would be affected. Around 7 p.m. officials sent out an update that […]
abcnews4.com
'The burning:' Parent threw bleach in NC school bus driver's face
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her spoke out about the attack that left her with chemical burns. The 72-year-old woman asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "I am concerned for my safety, I truly...
macaronikid.com
The City of Rock Hill offers The Works!
The Works! career exploration is a FREE program designed for high school students who are likely to enter the workforce immediately after high school graduation. The Works! program offers opportunities for students to have hands-on experiences learning the different career opportunities our municipal system and utilities have to offer. Check...
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
charlottesmartypants.com
The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall will be lit tonight and Halloween night
Smarties, this is such a neat Halloween tradition that started in the Elizabeth neighborhood but is open to all to enjoy: The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall!. It’s a giant display of carved pumpkins with a different word of inspiration each year (like “Peace” “Earth” “Together”) and it will be lit in a ceremony tonight (Sunday) at 6:45 p.m. The shelves of pumpkins 20 feet high and 60 feet long will be relit on Halloween night. Anybody can bring a carved pumpkin to add to the wall. The location rotates every year, and this year it’s at 2229 Greenway Ave at the corner of Laurel and Greenway Aves.
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
Chester Co. schools is giving loyalty bonuses to all staff district-wide
On Monday, Oct. 24, The Chester County District Board of Trustees voted to provide loyalty bonuses for all Chester County School District employees. In an effort by the District to show appreciation to the staff members that have been dedicated to the District and to aid them with the increased cost of living, full-time staff will receive a $1,000 bonus and part-time staff will receive a $500 bonus.
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
Road blocked after crash brings utility pole down in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A road was blocked in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning due to a crash, which brought down a utility pole and lines into the road. It happened on Oakdale Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday, between Interstate 485 and Miranda Road. According to paramedics, no one was hurt in...
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
