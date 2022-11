Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel sentenced Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles to 270 days incarceration in Escambia County Jail after he was found guilty of battering a former employee. Stamitoles was found guilty of misdemeanor battery Oct. 26 for slapping an employee's buttocks, kissing her neck and grabbing her from behind...

