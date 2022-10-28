Read full article on original website
KHON2
Island Connections: Uncle Bo’s
Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business. Chef Bo’s...
KITV.com
Plans for new boutique Waikiki hotel moving ahead
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans for a new boutique hotel in Waikiki is moving ahead. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting is currently reviewing the “Hale Lauula” project, which is located near The Ritz-Carlton, Waikiki Beach hotel and residences.
honolulumagazine.com
October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
islands.com
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
Solution for North Shore coastal erosion needed
According to the North Shore Resilience Working Group, 73 per cent of Oahu's North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
KHON2
Oh Baby Family Expo coming to the Blaisdell
The Oh Baby Family Expo will take place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the Blaisdell Arena. The cost to get in is only $5.50 and children under 5 years old are free. The Joy Mobile, which will take part in the expo joined us this morning to talk about the expo.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Kona (Hawaii)
Kona is a district and town situated south of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay that takes up the west of the state. It is an impressive expanse that is perfect for a relaxing getaway. There’s plenty of stuff to do, with historic and cultural landmarks to explore and several natural waterways and beaches to relax in and romp through.
Which company is taking over the former Love’s Bakery building
The 92,400-square-foot building was built in 1960 and is located over three acres of industrial property.
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council considering measure to cut down on noise in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The streets of Waikiki could soon get quieter if a bill before the Honolulu City Council passes. The measure would restrict the use of speakers on the streets. The sound of Ellie Hawkes' voice echoes across the streets of Waikiki. At one time, one of the songs...
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t have Halloween plans? Here’s What’s Happening on Oct. 31 in Honolulu
We know it’s Monday, and many of the biggest Halloween events have already past. But if you’re still in the mood for some spooky, haunted or frightful fun, we’ve rounded up some cool things happening on Oct. 31 in Honolulu. Watch Psycho at Kāhala Theatres. Oct....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Manta ray tours popularity prompts regulation
Manta ray viewing is a popular tourist attraction, but the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources [DLNR] said it has led to overcrowding, safety concerns and environmental impacts. Officials now want to regulate the tours, but some tour operators disagree with some of the proposed rules.
KHON2 staff dress for the occasion: Happy Halloween!
See our gallery and guess which costume took the top prize!
