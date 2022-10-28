ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleiwa, HI



 

KHON2

Island Connections: Uncle Bo’s

Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business. Chef Bo’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Plans for new boutique Waikiki hotel moving ahead

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans for a new boutique hotel in Waikiki is moving ahead. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting is currently reviewing the “Hale Lauula” project, which is located near The Ritz-Carlton, Waikiki Beach hotel and residences.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
islands.com

Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience

Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Oh Baby Family Expo coming to the Blaisdell

The Oh Baby Family Expo will take place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the Blaisdell Arena. The cost to get in is only $5.50 and children under 5 years old are free. The Joy Mobile, which will take part in the expo joined us this morning to talk about the expo.
HONOLULU, HI
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Kona (Hawaii)

Kona is a district and town situated south of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay that takes up the west of the state. It is an impressive expanse that is perfect for a relaxing getaway. There’s plenty of stuff to do, with historic and cultural landmarks to explore and several natural waterways and beaches to relax in and romp through.
KONA, KY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Manta ray tours popularity prompts regulation

Manta ray viewing is a popular tourist attraction, but the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources [DLNR] said it has led to overcrowding, safety concerns and environmental impacts. Officials now want to regulate the tours, but some tour operators disagree with some of the proposed rules.
HONOLULU, HI

