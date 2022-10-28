ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Our 2022 report on ballot measure readability scores

This year, the language for the 140 statewide measures on the ballot in 38 states is written at an average reading level of 19 (graduate school reading level)—up from 18 in 2021. Additionally, we identified 66 measures with a summary that is set to appear alongside the ballot question on the ballot. The average grade level for those summaries was 18 years of education.

Here’s where you can check the status of your ballot

We’ve heard from people asking how they can track the status of their absentee/mail-in ballot. Forty-four states and the District of Columbia have statewide online ballot tracking systems. In California, Florida, and Illinois, local officials provide ballot tracking, and Wyoming, Missouri, and Mississippi do not provide any tracking at the state level.

We’ve collected links to tracking systems in each state at the link below.

Ballotpedia’s analysis of congressional elections finds fewer incumbents, more primary challengers compared to 2020

Ballotpedia’s Annual Congressional Competitiveness Report found this year’s congressional elections to be among the most competitive of the past decade. An increase in open seat contests and more primary challenges to incumbents seeking re-election drove an overall rise in competitiveness this year.

At the same time, the number of head-to-head matchups between Democrats and Republicans in general elections decreased this year compared to 2020.

Introduced bills to change I&R ⬆️, enacted bills ⬇️

We have tracked 231 pieces of legislation regarding ballot measures this year. Seventeen of these bills were passed and signed into law. Most (187) failed or did not come to a vote before legislative sessions adjourned. Last year we tracked fewer bills—226—but more (36) were enacted.

There are 377 rematches this year between candidates who last faced off in 2018 or 2020

We are tracking 377 rematches this year between candidates who last faced each other in 2018 or 2020. That’s down from 2020, when there were 402 rematches from 2018 alone. The offices contested in these rematches include:

  • 51 U.S. House districts;
  • Five state executive offices;
  • 287 state legislative seats; and,
  • 34 local offices.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Maricopa County Constable Kyrene precinct in Arizona complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Maricopa County Constable Kyrene precinct in Arizona — Bridget Bellavigna (D) and Daniel Diaz (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ballotpedia News

Take two! Detailing 377 election rematches this year

Welcome to the Tuesday, October 25, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. There are 377 rematches this year between candidates who last faced off in 2018 or 2020. Previewing Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election. Battleground races for U.S. Senate, state executive offices in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Montana House of Representatives District 62 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Montana House of Representatives District 62 — incumbent Ed Stafman (D) and Marc Greendorfer (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
MONTANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for North Carolina Court of Appeals Seat 9 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for North Carolina Court of Appeals Seat 9 — incumbent Donna Stroud (R) and Brad Salmon (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Luria, Kiggans running in general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. 13News Now’s Preston Steger wrote, “While Luria won her 2018 election by two points and her 2020 election by nearly six points, her district became less favorable to Democrats after the lines were redrawn following the 2020 Census. The district encompasses Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County and the Eastern Shore.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballot measure campaign contributions top $1 billion

Welcome to the Tuesday, November 1, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Ballot measure campaign contributions top $1 billion. Previewing Arizona’s toss-up gubernatorial election. Under Louisiana’s unique voting system, primaries are on Nov. 8. One week until election day! We...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Robe & Gavel October 31, 2022: SCOTUS begins November argument sitting

Welcome to the Oct. 31 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. It is the last Monday in October, dear readers, and the veil between worlds is at its thinnest. Let us glimpse into a world mysterious yet uncannily familiar to us—one of gavels, benches, robes, and allegations—that of the federal judiciary and Supreme Court! Let’s gavel in, shall we?
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Campaigns supporting and opposing Massachusetts ballot questions report over $57.2 million in contributions

The campaigns registered to support and oppose the four ballot questions in Massachusetts reported over $57.2 million in cash and in-kind contributions as of Oct. 20. With $24.7 million raised by support committees and $13.7 million raised by the opposition, Massachusetts Question 1 is the most expensive legislative referral of the 2022 election cycle with a total of $38.4 million in contributions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in California

Candidates and organizations involved in California’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 27, 2022. The general election will take place in California on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in California?. Twenty of the 40 seats in the California State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Economy and Society, October 25, 2022: Missouri latest state to divest BlackRock funds over ESG

Economy and Society is Ballotpedia’s weekly review of the developments in corporate activism; corporate political engagement; and the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) trends and events that characterize the growing intersection between business and politics. ESG Developments This Week. In Washington, D.C. Proposed SEC ESG regulations could strain...
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy