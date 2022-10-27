Read full article on original website
University Daily Kansan
Kansas soccer loses to TCU in Big 12 quarterfinal matchup
With seven-seed Kansas losing 5-1 to two-seed TCU on Sunday in the Big 12 Conference quarterfinal game, Kansas soccer's season comes to a close, and TCU advances to the semifinals. Kansas junior defender Kate Dreyer set up for a free kick on its way into the goal at about the...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas volleyball falls to Oklahoma in five sets
Despite Kansas volleyball sweeping Oklahoma earlier this season, the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 3-2 in a close, aggressive match in front of a sold-out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Oct. 30. "It's just a great environment here," said head coach Ray Bechard. "We were in a sellout...
University Daily Kansan
Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies at 22
Former Jayhawk and New Mexico University power forward Gethro Muscadin died after he was in a coma following a car crash near Topeka on Dec. 30, 2021. Vonzell Thomas, the president of Southern Assault, a travel basketball program Muscadin played in, shared the news on Twitter on Nov. 1. Muscadin...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women's golf finishes 12th at Battle at the Beach
Kansas women's golf finished its fall season with a 12th place finish at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Jayhawks finished with a score of 28-over (880). The Jayhawks were led by sophomore Johanna Ebner. Ebner finished in a tie for 23rd place with...
University Daily Kansan
Leipold: Productivity and rechargeability evident in bye week
After turning the nation's heads around by firing off five wins to start its season, a three-game losing streak still hasn't deterred the Jayhawk football squad. Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold answered questions from the media Monday morning after Kansas' bye week. In his weekly redshirt-junior quarterback...
KAKE TV
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. "Gethro...
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It's a big day for Rich Martinez—one he's waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. "It's been a long 6 years," said Martinez. "But it's home, and we are going to start fresh.". We...
wibwnewsnow.com
4 Shawnee County teams advance to second round of 2022 high school football playoffs
Four of the 10 high school football teams in Shawnee County are headed to the regional round of the 2022 postseason following wins on Friday night. Washburn Rural is headed to regionals for the second year in a row after a 36-0 shutout victory over Dodge City at home Friday night. The Junior Blues will face Garden City, the No. 3 seed in the 6A West bracket, on the road this week.
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
Emporia gazette.com
Cheryl Unruh takes home book awards, Emporia writers recognized at annual Kansas writing convention
LAWRENCE — The 2022 gathering of the Kansas Authors Club took place in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 21-23 with award winning journalist and author from Emporia, Max McCoy, as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s gathering was “The Write Way to the Future.” Emporia members of the state...
Video Shows the Moment Two Pickups Collide at an Arlington Intersection
This right here is why I always slow down a bit at intersections, even though I have a green light. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen someone blow through a red light like it’s not even there. It was bad enough before the invention of the smartphone, but it’s gotten so much worse in the era of distracted driving.
Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
KCTV 5
Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month
DE SOTO, Ks. (KCTV) - Panasonic is slated to begin construction of its planned electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto sometime in November, with production set to start by March 2025. The Japanese-based company made the announcement Monday in Tokyo, according to a Reuters news report. The massive construction...
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
KSN.com
Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
Band asks for donations after losing equipment in fiery crash on I-70
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A Junction City rock band is asking for donations to help purchase new equipment after they lost several instruments in a truck fire last week. Two members of the band “Jay Hill Road” narrowly escaped injury when their vehicle hit a power line pole and caught on fire. Lead singer Jared […]
