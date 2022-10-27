ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

University Daily Kansan

Kansas soccer loses to TCU in Big 12 quarterfinal matchup

With seven-seed Kansas losing 5-1 to two-seed TCU on Sunday in the Big 12 Conference quarterfinal game, Kansas soccer's season comes to a close, and TCU advances to the semifinals. Kansas junior defender Kate Dreyer set up for a free kick on its way into the goal at about the...
FORT WORTH, TX
University Daily Kansan

Kansas volleyball falls to Oklahoma in five sets

Despite Kansas volleyball sweeping Oklahoma earlier this season, the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 3-2 in a close, aggressive match in front of a sold-out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Oct. 30. “It’s just a great environment here,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “We were in a sellout...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin dies at 22

Former Jayhawk and New Mexico University power forward Gethro Muscadin died after he was in a coma following a car crash near Topeka on Dec. 30, 2021. Vonzell Thomas, the president of Southern Assault, a travel basketball program Muscadin played in, shared the news on Twitter on Nov. 1. Muscadin...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas women’s golf finishes 12th at Battle at the Beach

Kansas women’s golf finished its fall season with a 12th place finish at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Jayhawks finished with a score of 28-over (880). The Jayhawks were led by sophomore Johanna Ebner. Ebner finished in a tie for 23rd place with...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Leipold: Productivity and rechargeability evident in bye week

After turning the nation’s heads around by firing off five wins to start its season, a three-game losing streak still hasn't deterred the Jayhawk football squad. Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold answered questions from the media Monday morning after Kansas’ bye week. In his weekly redshirt-junior quarterback...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

4 Shawnee County teams advance to second round of 2022 high school football playoffs

Four of the 10 high school football teams in Shawnee County are headed to the regional round of the 2022 postseason following wins on Friday night. Washburn Rural is headed to regionals for the second year in a row after a 36-0 shutout victory over Dodge City at home Friday night. The Junior Blues will face Garden City, the No. 3 seed in the 6A West bracket, on the road this week.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month

DE SOTO, Ks. (KCTV) - Panasonic is slated to begin construction of its planned electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto sometime in November, with production set to start by March 2025. The Japanese-based company made the announcement Monday in Tokyo, according to a Reuters news report. The massive construction...
DE SOTO, KS
tulsapeople.com

Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KSN.com

Kansas Sheriff responds to misleading ballot measure claims

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is responding to backlash over a misleading Facebook post issued by his office. The post stated that “voting no” on a ballot amendment would take away the right to elect local sheriffs. “I don’t think we did a great job illustrating...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

