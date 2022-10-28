Read full article on original website
Former Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
If George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired, Hulk Hogan might have never reached the top of the massive sports entertainment company. After the late Pat Patterson took control, Hogan made quick progress towards being the face of not just WWE but of all of professional wrestling. On...
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals What Match He Is Hyped For At WWE Crown Jewel
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer, wrestling analyst, and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and how excited he is for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown. Prinze adds that he wishes he could have seen the two men have an MMA fight when they were in their prime. Highlights are below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/3/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Kiana James defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match. * Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth defeated Von Wagner and Duke Hudson. This began as a Handicap Match as Benjamin...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Names His All-Time Favorite Wrestlers, How He’s Getting Back Into Wrestling As A Fan
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently spoke about his love of pro-wrestling during an interview with Dirty Air, where Earnhardt named Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Magnum T.A., and Dusty Rhodes as his favorite performers of all time. Earnhardt, who recently attended an edition of Monday Night Raw, also...
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. TBS Champion...
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
Brock Anderson Shares Conversation He Had With CM Punk While In AEW
AEW star Brock Anderson recently appeared on The Family Business podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on FTR, and how CM Punk offered him some key advice following a tag team match he had with Lee Johnson in AEW. Check out Anderson’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/4/2022
The November 4 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
R-Truth Injured on Tonight’s WWE NXT
Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.
Swerve Strickland Calls For Bow Wow To Wrestle In AEW: “Get Your Training In”
AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City program, where the former tag champion spoke about famous rapper Bow Wow and how he hopes he will compete for AEW after expressing an interest in competing in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.
Bray Wyatt Set for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was announced during tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW that Wyatt will be at Saturday’s big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no word yet on what Wyatt will be doing. Wyatt’s appearance comes after...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/31/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special opens live on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the pyro hits and fans pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. RAW Women’s Champion...
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
AJ Styles Talks His Chemistry With John Cena, What He Has Planned For Life After Wrestling
WWE superstar AJ Styles recently joined the Stacking Pennies podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on working with John Cena and what he has planned for life after his in-ring career comes to an end. Highlights from the Phenomenal One’s interview can be found below.
