wrestleview.com
Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar
According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Loves Working With Triple H But Wishes He Would Text Him Back More
WWE star and major social media personality Logan Paul recently spoke with Vicente Beltrán about a wide range of topics ahead of his Undisputed Universal championship matchup against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. During the interview, Paul discussed his relationship with Triple H, what it has been like to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
Kurt Angle Names Which TNA Wrestlers He Would Have Chosen To Bring To WWE For An Invasion Angle
Kurt Angle names the TNA wrestlers he would have brought with him to WWE for an invasion angle. The WCW Invasion angle from 2001 was often seen as a lost opportunity in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly a decade later, TNA Wrestling was proving itself to be a viable competitor to WWE with names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mick Foley, Booker T, and more. During the heyday of TNA Wrestling's prominence, many fans would fantasy book a potential Invasion angle that would see TNA wrestlers invade WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Hit Em Up
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Hit Em Up event tonight from Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 12 AM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon. Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie Katch. YAMATO vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madcap Moss Names The Biggest Moment In His WWE Career So Far
The latest guest to be interviewed on the WWE Deutschland program was company star Madcapp Moss, who discussed a number of industry-related subjects, including how he felt winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this past April’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event. Check out Moss’s full thoughts on the victory in the highlights below.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Patrick to Join “After The Bell”, Corey Graves on More Creative Freedom Following WWE Regime Change
WWE RAW commentator Kevin Patrick is Corey Graves’ new co-host for the After The Bell podcast from WWE. After recently making a guest spot on the show, Patrick will debut as the new WWE ATB co-host this Friday, according to Sports Illustrated. Graves said he is incredibly excited about their potential together as a broadcast duo, and the chance to work together on the podcast serves as another chance to harness their chemistry.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 10/28/2022 (New Debut, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Brooks Jensen, More)
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday, October 25 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger in the opener. Tony D’Angelo came out on his crutch. There was good offense from both competitors, good physical action. Stacks worked on the arm and in the end it gave Stacks the win after a tackle.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Halloween Special, Crown Jewel Go-Home Build, More
Tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Tonight’s show will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar’s Crown Jewel opponent Bobby Lashley is scheduled to appear, while Reigns’ opponent Logan Paul is not currently advertised, but he still may appear.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks Road Dogg Working Behind The Scenes For WWE, His Creative Skills
Jeff Jarrett discussed Road Dogg during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett worked with James in WWE as Brian James was his roadie. They’re also good friends although James did replace Jarrett as the Senior Vice President of Live Events earlier this year. Here are the highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *NWA U.S. Tag Team Champion Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Morton. *Max The Impaler vs. Natalia...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey Wants Match With Asuka
After defeating Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Title, Ronda Rousey is searching for fresh competition. A fan mentioned the former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka during her most recent gaming live. Rousey said that she might advocate for her to be transferred to Friday Night SmackDown.
