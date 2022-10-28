COS Ready Step 2: Know Your Zone

The newest piece of technology for keeping our community members safe is the Know Your Zone feature.

For emergency managers, the City of Colorado Springs has been divided into 665 pre-established zones, which allows the public safety (Police, Fire) in charge of an incident to know with greater detail who they’re evacuating and what community institutions (churches, schools, health care facilities) are in the affected areas.

The “Know Your Zone” system also allows community members to know precisely where their zone boundaries are, and whether they are under a direction (to evacuate, to stay in place, etc.) or not.

During an emergency incident, clear communication is critical. Knowing Your Zone can help community members and emergency personnel use precise, consistent language.

When emergency personnel communicate about the areas impacted and the actions for the community to take, we now have better language and better awareness to help keep everyone safe.

What zone are you in? Check your zone at ColoradoSprings.gov/KnowYourZone and help us know what you call your zone with the Name Your Neighborhood survey. These community-provided names are being entered into the Know Your Zone tool, so that emergency personnel can use the names that you use for your neighborhood and zone.