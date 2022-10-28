Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Swerve Strickland Calls For Bow Wow To Wrestle In AEW: “Get Your Training In”
AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City program, where the former tag champion spoke about famous rapper Bow Wow and how he hopes he will compete for AEW after expressing an interest in competing in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Key Demo Rating for Last Week’s FS1 Episode
Friday’s edition of the WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew an average of 835,000 viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 62.57% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.231 million viewers for the regular FOX episode. This comparison is irrelevant as the previous week’s episode aired on FOX network TV, while Friday’s show aired on FS1 cable.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends vs Anthony Young, Victor Andrews, & Patton. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins. TBS Champion Jade Cargill...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals What Match He Is Hyped For At WWE Crown Jewel
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer, wrestling analyst, and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and how excited he is for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown. Prinze adds that he wishes he could have seen the two men have an MMA fight when they were in their prime. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/3/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Kiana James defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match. * Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth defeated Von Wagner and Duke Hudson. This began as a Handicap Match as Benjamin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/31/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special opens live on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the pyro hits and fans pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. RAW Women’s Champion...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com::. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match – Dana Brooke (c) retains...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. TBS Champion...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Andre Chase Reacts to Bodhi Hayward’s WWE NXT Release
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the WWE NXT release of Bodhi Hayward. As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Hayward. You can click here for details on the departures. In an update, Chase tweeted thanks to Hayward, and said...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tasha Steelz: “I Want To Main Event An Impact Wrestling PPV”
Tasha Steelz, who wrapped up with Impact Wrestling in June after a long and successful run, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her future. Here are the highlights:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at MLW Fightland
Major League Wrestling held its Fightland TV tapings in Philadelphia on Sunday night. At the tapings, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado took place, with Dorado hitting a handspring cutter and nailing a shooting star press for the pin to become the new MLW Middleweight Champion. We will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For TAMASHII
The lineup has been confirmed for NJPW TAMASHII in Sydney on November 13. The event will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on Mick Moretti. Here is the card:. – Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. – Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wheel of Fortune Seeking WWE Super Fans for WWE Week Episodes, Footage of Xavier Woods on Celebrity WOF
WWE is partnering with Wheel of Fortune fo special episodes to air during the 40th season of the hit game show. Xavier Woods appeared on Sunday’s edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and raised $96,000 for the Gamers Outreach charity. “Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s MLW Fightland TV Tapings
MLW is in Philadelphia on Sunday night for an event titled Fightland that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
Comments / 0