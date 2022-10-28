ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight

By Marc Middleton
wrestlingheadlines.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wrestletalk.com

More Pics And Video Of WWE Star Sheamus’ Wedding

CJ Perry (who WWE fans may recognize from her former moniker, Lana) was in attendance at Sheamus’ wedding today and has been sharing pics and even a video of the happy couple!. While Perry’s husband Miro is in attendance as a groomsmen, you’ll also notice from one snap another...
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears

SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend

As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
ringsidenews.com

Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
wrestlinginc.com

Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'

Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding

A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
MISSOURI STATE
wrestlingworld.co

Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend

Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Written Off TV

Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
Fightful

Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Announced For RAW, Brothers Of Destruction News

WWEShop.com is selling a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series replica title belt. You can head over to the website to grab one for $499.99. In other news, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW. As of this...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Superstar Congratulates Sheamus On Wedding (PHOTO)

With fellow wrestler Drew McIntyre appearing to be his best man, WWE Superstar Sheamus has tied the knot. To give the “Celtic Warrior” time off to get married and enjoy his honeymoon, GUNTHER and Imperium would take out the Irishman and it allowed WWE to write him off of television.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Halloween Special, Crown Jewel Go-Home Build, More

Tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the final red brand build for WWE Crown Jewel. Tonight’s show will feature appearances by Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar’s Crown Jewel opponent Bobby Lashley is scheduled to appear, while Reigns’ opponent Logan Paul is not currently advertised, but he still may appear.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy