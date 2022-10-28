At just 25 years of age, Austin Theory has an impressive list of accomplishments in WWE. Formerly a member of The Way in NXT, he made his way to the main roster in October of 2021 and quickly found a role as Vince McMahon’s protégé after it was revealed that he’d stolen the then-WWE Chairman’s precious Cleopatra’s Egg. Vince McMahon would continue to teach him lessons in the coming months, but he also gave him opportunities, such as a WWE Championship match against Big E and also a place in the men’s Royal Rumble.

