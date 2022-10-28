Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
AJ Styles Talks Life After Wrestling And His Uncertain Future
First beginning his career in 1998, AJ Styles is now a veteran of 24 years. Throughout that time, ‘The Phenomenal One’ has enjoyed a flourishing career in WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and almost everywhere else in between. He arrived in WWE in January 2016, entering as...
itrwrestling.com
Asuka & Alexa Bliss Return To WWE Raw, Capture Championship Gold
On the October 3rd episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair and Bayley signed a contract for their Raw Women’s Championship ladder match at Extreme Rules. Like most contract signings in WWE, the segment ended in a brawl – but not only did Bayley attack Belair in the ring, she’d dispatched Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to lay waste to Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage as well.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Confronts Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned on the season premiere of WWE Raw. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and on October 10th, he made his way back to the red brand to attack then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. After delivering multiple F5’s, Lesnar locked in the Kimura. Because of the damage to his arm, Lashley was unable to apply the Hurt Lock during his United States Championship match with Seth Rollins, and he was defeated following multiple Stomps.
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
itrwrestling.com
Austin Theory Reacts To Incredible Fan Tribute [VIDEO]
At just 25 years of age, Austin Theory has an impressive list of accomplishments in WWE. Formerly a member of The Way in NXT, he made his way to the main roster in October of 2021 and quickly found a role as Vince McMahon’s protégé after it was revealed that he’d stolen the then-WWE Chairman’s precious Cleopatra’s Egg. Vince McMahon would continue to teach him lessons in the coming months, but he also gave him opportunities, such as a WWE Championship match against Big E and also a place in the men’s Royal Rumble.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
itrwrestling.com
NXT Stars Cosplay As The Undertaker, AJ Lee & Triple H At Live Event (VIDEOS)
WWE has always been known for its colourful characters, whether they’re supernatural entities like The Undertaker, or over-the-top versions of wrestlers’ real-life personalities like Triple H. The stars of the company have often provided inspiration for cosplaying, whether it be at a wrestling event or a fancy-dress party.
itrwrestling.com
Plans For AEW Stars To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom In Place
Since NJPW star KENTA made his first appearance for AEW back in February 2021, the working relationship between the two companies has flourished with numerous wrestlers passing through the once Forbidden Door. The crossover between the two led to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door supershow in June 2022. The...
itrwrestling.com
Pro Wrestling NOAH Discussed Shinsuke Nakamura Appearance With AEW
On October 30th it was announced that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1st for a match against Japanese legend the Great Muta. The match will serve as part of Muta’s retirement tour, ahead of his official retirement from the ring a few weeks thereafter in February.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch To Appear In Young Rock Season Three
The season three premiere of Young Rock is due to hit screens on Friday November 4th, and will feature none other than Becky Lynch. As reported by PWInsider, Lynch has been cast as music star Cyndi Lauper. For the appearance Lynch will be billed under her real name of Rebecca Quin.
itrwrestling.com
New Report Claims CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
Returning to the ring on September 5, 2021 at AEW All Out, the match marked CM Punk’s first since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble match. He’s since remained a prolific member of the company’s roster, wrestling everyone from top stars in Jon Moxley and MJF to rising stars in Daniel Garcia and Powerhouse Hobbs.
itrwrestling.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Vince McMahon Yelled At Him Over Top-Rope Moonsault
As one of the most celebrated performers of all time, Kurt Angle developed a diverse arsenal for use in his matches. Encompassing the various styles of wrestling, the Olympic gold medalist relied on an Olympic slam and an Ankle Lock for his signature moves. As for the rest of his moveset, this ranged from German suplexes to Moonsaults to technical holds.
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Unveils New Look On WWE Raw, Signals Babyface Turn?
Seth Rollins has become synonymous with outlandish outfits during his time in WWE, wearing suits and robes that regularly have the WWE Universe questioning his fashion sense. His colorful attire is a far cry from the black SWAT gear he sported as part of The Shield, and his outfits often rival his wife Becky Lynch in terms of outlandishness.
itrwrestling.com
Cora Jade Explains Why AJ Lee And Saraya Inspired Her To Wrestle
Cora Jade recently revealed the two professional wrestlers who have inspired her the most in her career of professional wrestling. With most female talents in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), they’ll name Trish Stratus, Mickie James and Lita as their biggest inspirations, however, the list of Cora Jade is a bit different, and more recent at that.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Owens Names The Most Painful WWE Opponent He’s Wrestled
Nearing one decade signed to WWE, Kevin Owens has wrestled just about everyone there is, from Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho to Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. According to Owens himself, though, there has been no tougher challenge for him than facing Bobby Lashley. First colliding on the April 16,...
itrwrestling.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On “Awful” Physiotherapy
Cody Rhodes is currently undertaking one of the biggest battles of his career as he fights his way back from a serious pectoral injury. Heading into WWE Hell In A Cell the American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral tendon, which he damaged further just days ahead of the show. However, despite the severity of the issue Rhodes wrestled in the main event of the show against Seth Rollins.
itrwrestling.com
5 NXT Talents Reportedly Released
The first WWE releases of the new regime have officially been made public. These marked the first batch of releases since a crop of NXT talent was cut on April 29, which included the likes of Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Harland. Kai and Lumis have since returned to WWE, while Harland – as Parker Boudreaux – has signed with AEW.
itrwrestling.com
Cody Rhodes Responds To Claims CM Punk Led To His AEW Departure
Announcing as such on February 15, Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling came as a huge shock. ‘The American Nightmare’ was a driving factor behind the organisation, both from a talent perspective and a management perspective. Without Rhodes leaving WWE when he did, there may have never been an AEW to begin with.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Plans Being Done “Much Sooner” Under Triple H
Following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the creative reigns of WWE were handed over to Triple H, who is now the company’s Chief Content Officer. Since he took charge Triple H has quickly worked to change the landscape of WWE programming. For one thing, he has brought back many of the popular stars released in the last few months of Vince McMahon’s time at the helm. These have included the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Bray Wyatt, and most recently, Emma.
Comments / 0