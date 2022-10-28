Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva issues post-fight statement on decision loss to Jake Paul: ‘I failed my whole strategy’
Anderson Silva was supposed to be the man to finally take out Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer had punked the MMA community multiple times. Alas, it was not to be. After seven closely contested rounds, Paul knocked “The Spider” down in the eighth and final round, cementing a unanimous decision win over Silva (watch the highlights here)
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Fightful Fight Night: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Watchalong
Join Fightful.com's Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_), Rob Wilkins (@robwilkins), and Carlos Toro of @CarlosToroMedia for Fightful Fight Night: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Watchalong (NO FOOTAGE)
itrwrestling.com
NXT Stars Cosplay As The Undertaker, AJ Lee & Triple H At Live Event (VIDEOS)
WWE has always been known for its colourful characters, whether they’re supernatural entities like The Undertaker, or over-the-top versions of wrestlers’ real-life personalities like Triple H. The stars of the company have often provided inspiration for cosplaying, whether it be at a wrestling event or a fancy-dress party.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Had Saraya Hide In A Closet Prior To Dynamite Grand Slam Debut
After leaving WWE in July many fans thought that it was a done deal that Saraya would find her way to All Elite Wrestling. However, when she walked out at Arthur Ashe Stadium mid-way through Dynamite Grand Slam the wrestling world was still caught totally by surprise. During an episode...
itrwrestling.com
Cora Jade Explains Why AJ Lee And Saraya Inspired Her To Wrestle
Cora Jade recently revealed the two professional wrestlers who have inspired her the most in her career of professional wrestling. With most female talents in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), they’ll name Trish Stratus, Mickie James and Lita as their biggest inspirations, however, the list of Cora Jade is a bit different, and more recent at that.
CBS Sports
Nate Diaz, Sean O'Malley among MMA stars in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event
Mixed martial arts stars turned out in force to watch the spectacle of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The Showtime Boxing pay-per-view on Saturday night featured former UFC champions on the broadcast and in the crowd. Former UFC middleweight champion Silva is a mainstay in the discussion of MMA's greatest...
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Post-fight Press Conference Video
Following the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, tune in to hear from the big winner during the post-fight press conference. Paul entered the bout undefeated in his boxing career (5-0) having knocked out all of his previous opponents. Silva, the...
Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following decision victory over Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul is taking aim at two major names in the world of combat sports. Paul improved his pro boxing record to 6-0 with his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul scored a knockdown in the final round to further solidify his status as the rightful winner.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
itrwrestling.com
Police Thought Multi-Time Champion Killed The Undertaker With A Sledgehammer
The life of a professional wrestler is certainly a unique one. There are numerous stories from life on the road that are arguably crazier than the soap opera storylines we see play out on television. With lines often blurred between the performers and their on-screen characters, wrestlers are regularly thrust...
