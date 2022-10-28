ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville police to resume responses to wrecks, burglary, theft calls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officers must send officers to respond to wrecks, burglary and theft calls once again. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walks back on special orders put in place in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors

MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
MAYFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men charged with murder from fatal Newburg shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Newburg from September, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Sept. 5, LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level. Police found Terry Dedrick, 57, with a gunshot wound, and he later died at University Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

ISP: Man arrested after DNA match connects him to 1996 rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday. Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago. ISP...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
HILLVIEW, KY

