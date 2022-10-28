Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
After-school activities canceled at 2 JCPS schools after threat made online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After-school activities at both Olmsted Academy North and South were canceled on Monday after an online threat was made against the schools. Principals from both schools sent out letters to parents notifying them of the cancellation and change of dismissal. The letters said that police notified...
wdrb.com
Social media threat forces JCPS to cancel after school activities at Olmsted Academy schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville schools abruptly canceled all after-school activities on Monday over a social media threat. Synthia Shelby, the principal of Olmsted Academy South, and Tonkeyta Rodgers, the principal of Olmsted Academy North, announced the cancelations "as a precaution" in letters that were sent to parents Monday afternoon.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
wdrb.com
Louisville police to resume responses to wrecks, burglary, theft calls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officers must send officers to respond to wrecks, burglary and theft calls once again. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walks back on special orders put in place in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
wdrb.com
Printing error blamed for mistake on 1 single Jefferson County absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections blames a printing error for a mistake on an absentee ballot, but officials say they don't believe it's a widespread issue. Thus far, the board has only received one report of a printing error occurring on an absentee ballot. It...
wpsdlocal6.com
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men charged with murder from fatal Newburg shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Newburg from September, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Sept. 5, LMPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Dahl Road, between Preston Highway and Poplar Level. Police found Terry Dedrick, 57, with a gunshot wound, and he later died at University Hospital.
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky teachers required to teach these 24 historical documents starting July 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a heated debate this spring in Frankfort, educators in Kentucky will soon be required by state law to teach a specific set of 24 historical documents. The new requirements stem from the Teaching American Principles Act that was originally debated as Senate Bill 138 before...
wdrb.com
Family of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase hoping to bring him home
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- A father is fighting to bring his son's remains back home. The family of Cairo Jordan, the boy found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, is raising money for burial costs in Georgia. Cairo was laid to rest earlier this summer in a Salem...
wdrb.com
ISP: Man arrested after DNA match connects him to 1996 rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday. Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago. ISP...
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
WLKY.com
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
wdrb.com
Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi. The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community. This is what the families have been...
