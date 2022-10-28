ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Brisket

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler was stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries were reported. Drivers were asked to avoid the area...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Honey Cots Donated To Animal Shelter

THESE PET COTS, “Honey Cots,” were made and donated by Luanne and Wendy Bozard for the Dillon County Animal Shelter. They provide comfortable, off the floor bedding for any pet, all year long. Pictured are Candice Singletary, Luanne Bozard, and Ella Bozard, and at bottom, an example of a pet on a cot. (Contributed Photos)
carolinajournal.com

Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Crews respond to structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were on the scene of a structure fire Saturday afternoon in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle at around 2:10 p.m. Officials added the blaze was mostly contained to a garage area and was placed...
CONWAY, SC

