US News and World Report
Serbia Says Drones Enter Its Airspace From Kosovo Amid Rise in Tensions
BELGRADE/PRISTINA (Reuters) - Several drones have entered Serbian airspace from Kosovo over the past three days, Serbia's defence minister said on Wednesday amid heightened tensions between Belgrade and its ex-province which won independence after a guerrilla uprising. Kosovo's government denied the accusation, saying any such drones were not coming from...
Serbia Sends Troops to Kosovo Border as NATO Could Face Another Conflict
Footage shared by local media shows Serbian army vehicles reportedly traveling toward the border with Kosovo.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
The Jewish Press
Biden Admin Probed Over ‘Illegal Efforts to Undermine Israeli Sovereignty Over Jerusalem’
A legal advocacy group says the Biden administration is violating U.S. law by funneling more than half-a-billion dollars to the Palestinian government and is demanding the administration release a slew of internal documents that the group believes will reveal an illegal effort “to undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem,” according to a copy of the Freedom of Information Act request provided to the Washington Free Beacon.
US News and World Report
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
teslarati.com
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances
(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
Russia's Pro-War Community 'Fracturing' as Putin's Invasion Falters: Report
Russia's pro-war community is "fracturing" as its military has faced losses amid the invasion of Ukraine, a Friday report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has found. The report from the U.S.-based think tank noted Russia's growing "siloviki faction," which it described as people with meaningful power...
Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson
The bursts of Ukrainian fire flying over his head at the Russians in their southern stronghold of Kherson down the road gave Oleksandr Prikhodko reason to hope. "We have been hopeful before and then watched bombs fall on our heads," Iryna said.
Frontline bridge gives hope to Ukrainians fighting for Kherson
The ageing Ukrainian fighter watched for months as his wounded comrades were rushed back across a humpback bridge marking the start of land Russia claims as its own. The 48-year-old stood with a hammer before the ruins of the school she headed before Russian forces took over the village at the start of the invasion -- only to be pushed back by the Ukrainians last month.
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter
Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
The Jewish Press
Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally
The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
Ukraine Unleashes Mass Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack On Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters
Russia says Ukrainian aerial drones and unmanned surface vessels targeted the home of its Black Sea Fleet, damaging at least a minesweeper. The largest city in Crimea and the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet woke up to heavy explosions and anti-aircraft fire during an attack Russian officials say included aerial drones and especially unmanned surface vessels (USV), both of which were 'suicide' or 'kamikaze' types mean to explode when they arrive at their targets.
Top Putin Lackey Urges Russians to Choose Violent Death Over War Defeat
In his latest speech last week, Vladimir Putin was desperate to convince foreign audiences that a so-called “new world order” was on the horizon. In his remarks, given at the 19th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian president dropped some key messages to those who dared to question his vision of the Kremlin's new place on the global stage—both with what he said out loud, and what he didn’t.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Facing a wave of public anger, Iran’s regime could be in a fight for its long-term survival, experts say
Every night in Tehran, when the clock strikes nine, Iranians take to apartment rooftops and windows, and their voices echo across the city. “Death to the dictator!” they shout, along with the slogan that has become the rallying cry of more than a month of protests, “Woman, Life, Freedom!”
Russia's Wagner facing UK court action over Ukraine 'terrorism'
Lawyers in Britain on Tuesday took the first step towards what they said was "groundbreaking" legal action against Russia's shadowy Wagner group over allegations it has committed "terrorism" in Ukraine. Legal action "on behalf of courageous Ukrainian victims has just this second been commenced" against Wagner group and Prigozhin, he said.
