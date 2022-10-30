ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island high school student arrested after punching another during lunch

ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6sLZ_0iqimcPT00

At dismissal on Friday at Connetquot High School, students, faculty, and parents were still shocked at what happened.

"You should try and solve it by speaking first, instead of jumping straight to violence," said sophomore Hannah Schmitz.

Police say around 11 a.m. Thursday, a boy is seen approaching another in the cafeteria. No more than a word or two was exchanged - and there was a violent punch. And it didn't stop there. The hits kept coming and laughter was heard in the background. It was all seen on cellphone videos obtained by Eyewitness News.

The boy on the ground was treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. No one jumped in to help.

"It's upsetting because it's like 'what if that was someone else?' what if it was me?' "added Schmitz.

Eyewitness News has also obtained a cellphone video of the boy arrested a short time later.

Suffolk County Police say the boy is being charged as a juvenile with assault.

In a letter to parents, the school superintendent stated, "acts of violence have no place in our school. I ask you to have conversations with your children about this matter - stressing that conflicts between peers should be handled amicably and with respect."

"I just told my kids, I said you got to realize that every decision you make has a consequence," said parent Judy Schmitz.

Conversations that are only in the beginning.

Comments / 90

Kevin Early
2d ago

They act as though they're shocked. As with most schools, kids are bullied and or punched out in the cafeteria. This was actually caught on Video. The big kid obviously is much bigger and kept punching 👊 without a response from the little kid. School Administrators are notorious for hiding these stats. The big kid could have killed that boy. A real criminal.

Reply(6)
31
Dana Frankenberg
2d ago

I'm a 1979 Connetquot graduate. It was rowdy to put it mildly then. No one broke up fights back then but the male younger teachers. Nothing's changed, just the watchful eye of the cell phone

Reply(2)
13
ADSanchez
2d ago

All these comments but the kid was sticking up for his girlfriend..she was being harassed by the kid on the floor.. You don't know what the kid was doing to the girlfriend! Ppl have tunnel vision read it first before commenting! what if the teachers did nothing to help the girlfriend ( teachers ignore harassment! until something like this happens) I don't condone violence but he was sticking up for someone! let's see how many more ppl get arrested in this school there are fights all the time! and because the media got a hold of the video they want to set an example! they should put up n arrest everyone else for fighting too!

Reply(10)
17
