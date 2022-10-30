Long Island high school student arrested after punching another during lunch

At dismissal on Friday at Connetquot High School, students, faculty, and parents were still shocked at what happened.

"You should try and solve it by speaking first, instead of jumping straight to violence," said sophomore Hannah Schmitz.

Police say around 11 a.m. Thursday, a boy is seen approaching another in the cafeteria. No more than a word or two was exchanged - and there was a violent punch. And it didn't stop there. The hits kept coming and laughter was heard in the background. It was all seen on cellphone videos obtained by Eyewitness News.

The boy on the ground was treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. No one jumped in to help.

"It's upsetting because it's like 'what if that was someone else?' what if it was me?' "added Schmitz.

Eyewitness News has also obtained a cellphone video of the boy arrested a short time later.

Suffolk County Police say the boy is being charged as a juvenile with assault.

In a letter to parents, the school superintendent stated, "acts of violence have no place in our school. I ask you to have conversations with your children about this matter - stressing that conflicts between peers should be handled amicably and with respect."

"I just told my kids, I said you got to realize that every decision you make has a consequence," said parent Judy Schmitz.

Conversations that are only in the beginning.

