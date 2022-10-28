ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
beaconseniornews.com

Why you should adopt an older pet

Now that kitten season has ended, senior pets have taken their well-deserved place in the spotlight during November for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. At Roice-Hurst Humane Society, we consider pets age 8 and older to be seniors, and our shelter has plenty of sweet senior dogs and cats ready to settle into loving homes.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl." Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Major Pickleball and Tennis Court Upgrades Are Coming To Grand Junction Parks

In case you haven't noticed, pickleball is huge in Grand Junction and it's about to get even bigger. Believe it or not, pickleball has been around since 1965, but it's only been in recent years that it's exploded in popularity. It's been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade and in 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players. It's been estimated that by the end of the decade there could be 40 million people playing pickleball.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?

Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy