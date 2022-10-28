Read full article on original website
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
This is Where You Recycle Wine Cork In Grand Junction Colorado
You just finished a delicious glass of wine. You already know where to recycle the bottle. What about the cork? Did you know there's a place in Grand Junction, Colorado that recycles wine corks?. This company has operated in Western Colorado for some time. Less than a year ago they...
On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
What Happened to This Popular Grand Junction News Anchor?
Everyone in Grand Junction, Colorado is asking, "What happened to Jean Reynolds." The popular news anchor suddenly disappeared from the airwaves, leading people to wonder what had happened. Well, it turns out this isn't just an extended vacation. She will not be back on the air at KKCO, at least...
Strange Things We in Grand Junction Colorado Believed as Children
Do you remember when you were four years old and a complete sucker? You believed everything people told you. What did we believe as children in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on Facebook, "What is the strangest thing you believed as a child?" Check out the gallery below. You'll find a handful of doozies.
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Colorado Question: Should You Use Traditional Candles in Jack-O’-Lanterns
This week, many Coloradans are carving up a pumpkin for Halloween night. We will begin to see these works of art on front porches and in windows up and down the streets of Grand Junction this week. Carving a pumpkin usually means putting it on display. When doing so, what...
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
Own The First Home Ever Built in Grand Junction’s Alpine Valley Estates
How would you like to be the owner of the first home assigned to Grand Junction's Alpine Valley Estates? This 36-lot subdivision will feature houses priced in the $750,000 to $900,000 range. The home at 2537 G 3/8 Road is settled on lot 15 and will be known as the...
beaconseniornews.com
Why you should adopt an older pet
Now that kitten season has ended, senior pets have taken their well-deserved place in the spotlight during November for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. At Roice-Hurst Humane Society, we consider pets age 8 and older to be seniors, and our shelter has plenty of sweet senior dogs and cats ready to settle into loving homes.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
1037theriver.com
Western Colorado’s Unique Canyon Where Water Flows In Both Directions
Western Colorado may be known for its dry climate, but there is a canyon here that is known for the water that runs through it. Unaweep Canyon, located south of Grand Junction is a very unique canyon because of two creeks that flow out of opposite ends of the canyon. Seems impossible, doesn't it?
Things We’d Like to See Taught In School In Grand Junction, Colorado
Can you think of a skill or subject you would have liked to have learned during your K-12 public education? I asked on Facebook, "What should they teach in school, but don't?" Needless to say, like many social engagement questions, this opened a great big can o' worms. Take a look at what we'd like to see added to our schools in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Western Colorado’s Plateau Creek Was Chocolaty Goodness After Snow
Western Colorado's Grand Mesa experienced rain, hail, and snow, in a relatively short amount of time on Sunday, October 23, 2022. With that, the Plateau Creek was flowing in rare form over the weekend. Sunday's drive along Plateau Creek looked like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory....
nbc11news.com
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
nbc11news.com
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
This is the Most Grand Junction Will Pay for a Burger & Fries
The cost of dining out has gone up more than a little in recent years. For the most part, the price of everything has gone up. When it comes to heading out to your favorite burger joint in Grand Junction, how much are you willing to pay?. I asked on...
Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl." Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)...
Major Pickleball and Tennis Court Upgrades Are Coming To Grand Junction Parks
In case you haven't noticed, pickleball is huge in Grand Junction and it's about to get even bigger. Believe it or not, pickleball has been around since 1965, but it's only been in recent years that it's exploded in popularity. It's been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade and in 2021 and 2022, pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players. It's been estimated that by the end of the decade there could be 40 million people playing pickleball.
What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?
Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
