Last Tuesday, the Burroughs girls’ tennis team took 3 singles players and 3 doubles teams to Sultana High School to play in the Mojave River League CIF Individual Qualifying Tournament that would determine who would represent the Mojave River League in the CIF Southern Section Individual Playoffs. The finalists in singles and doubles will move on to the next round of competition.

BURBANK, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO