Texas State

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Finds His Truth in Latest Solo Effort, ‘Born & Raised’ [Interview]

Life has been a whirlwind of late for Chris Shiflett. “I flew home to Los Angeles from London, woke up the next morning, ran to my studio, grabbed my acoustic guitar and flew back out to Nashville,” the Foo Fighters’ guitarist says in an interview with Taste of Country mere days after taking part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in September. “The Grand Ole Opry performance was kind of the cornerstone of the whole thing.”
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Top 100 Live Albums

Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’

This is one of those Willie Nelson songs that stops me in my tracks every time. And “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” one of his signature songs, is set to be featured on the forthcoming live album, Willie Nelson Live At Budokan. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie’s historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Buffalo Nichols Has a Different Kind of Blues on the New Song ‘Friends’

Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols was happy to talk about his self-titled debut album, most of it steeped in acoustic blues. But he was already thinking about what would come next. “I think it will be pretty drastically different,” he said of his next record. With his new single, “Friends,” out Tuesday, Nichols begins to deliver on that promise. The first change is in the producer’s chair: TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone is now behind the boards, which suggests fresh sonic ground for both men. And sure enough, “Friends” isn’t what anyone would have expected. Nichols’ tender...
Elle King Finds Faith in Lively New Song, ‘Try Jesus’ [Listen]

Elle King is offering fans a taste of her upcoming full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with the release of a new song, "Try Jesus," on Friday (Oct. 21). In the tune — which King co-wrote with Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson — the singer decries a struggling love life full of less-than-worthy men. After listing some of the dead-end partners she has encountered, she concludes that it may be time to try a different route: one with a little more faith.
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
John Cale Announces ‘Mercy,’ First New Album of Originals in 10 Years

Founding member of The Velvet Underground, John Cale has announced his first new album of original songs in a decade. Over a 60-year career, all roads have led to Mercy as the multi-instrumentalist has continued to reimagine his sound with each new work. For this album, Cale enlists the help of young talents, like Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress.

