Rolex Paris Masters 2022: Djokovic in same half as Nadal, Simon v Murray for the last tournament of the Frenchman’s career

tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
tennismajors.com
New Roger Federer book explores impact he had on people in all walks of life
There have been many books written about Roger Federer, so finding a new angle on one of the world’s greatest ever players is far from easy. But in a new book, published today, October 31, 2022, authors Simon Cambers (who writes for Tennis Majors) and Simon Graf try to tell his story in a different way, looking at the impact he has made on people in all walks of life.
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd consecutive trophy at Swiss Indoors Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his 3rd trophy in three events by beating Holger Rune in the Swiss Indoors final 6-3 7-5. It was a clash of players with a winning streak as neither player lost in a while. Auger-Aliassime was looking for his 13th win in a row while Rune wanted to make it his tenth. It was a great match between two great players but was clearly better.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Lucky loser Fognini reaches second round
Italian lucky loser Fabio Fognini won against French qualifier Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Fognini, ranked No 59, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Rankings Update: Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime move up, Fritz out of top 10
Taylor Fritz is out of the top 10 as Hubert Hurakacz moved ahead of him in the newest ATP Rankings that also saw Medvedev return to number 3. One of the final ATP Rankings updates brings us some changes in the top 10 as Daniil Medvedev moved up to number three after a triumphant run at the Vienna Open. Casper Ruud is down to four and Auger-Aliassime is up to 8th. Hurkacz skipped over Taylor Fritz and is now ranked 10th while the American dropped out of the top 10 to number 1.
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
tennismajors.com
Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
tennismajors.com
Three in a row as Auger-Aliassime wins Basel title
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, won the Swiss Indoors final by beating Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Sunday. It is his third consecutive title following his wins at the Firenze Open and then the European Open. What’s more, he managed it...
tennisuptodate.com
Gilles Simon set to end career at Paris Masters with fitting final opponent
Gilles Simon will say goodbye to tennis at the Paris Masters with Andy Murray perhaps his final career opponent. The French player gave many years to tennis and some of them were quite successful. While he never won a grand slam, he was ranked inside the top 100 and played some amazing matches against some of the best. His final opponent might be Andy Murray who is his round-one opponent at the Paris Masters but if Simon wins, he'll still play one more match.
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
CBS Sports
Katie Ledecky shatters world record in 1,500-meter freestyle by nearly 10 seconds in FINA Swimming World Cup
This week's FINA Swimming World Cup marks the first competitive event of the season for Katie Ledecky, and the American couldn't have created a bigger splash. The 10-time Olympic medalist shattered the world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle by nearly 10 seconds Saturday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Nishioka wins to set up Alcaraz showdown
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka won against Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Nishioka, ranked No 38, will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena, EUR 5.415.410, most recent results first):. Cameron...
tennismajors.com
Basilashvili beats qualifier Halys, makes Paris second round
Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French qualifier Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Basilashvili, ranked No 106, will face the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti next.
tennisuptodate.com
So far it’s very close to perfect" - Auger-Aliassime continues spell-binding form by reaching third consecutive final in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime is very close to making it three consecutive trophies as he will contest the Swiss Indoors final against Rune. It came after he produced another strong showing in Basel, this time around taking down Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. This is the second time he defeated him since the US Open and since the Spaniard took over the number on spot.
tennisuptodate.com
"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season
Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
SkySports
Daniil Medvedev seals Vienna Open title, while Felix Auger-Aliassime wins the Swiss Indoors in Basel
Daniil Medvedev captured his second ATP title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted his third consecutive ATP Tour title with victory in Basel. Medvedev fought back to beat Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes, with his greater...
