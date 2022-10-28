Read full article on original website
Three in a row as Auger-Aliassime wins Basel title
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, won the Swiss Indoors final by beating Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Sunday. It is his third consecutive title following his wins at the Firenze Open and then the European Open. What’s more, he managed it...
Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
Holger Rune saves three match points to edge Wawrinka in Paris thriller
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Rune had to show his steel to earn the victory, the Dane saved two match points while serving at 4-5, 15-40 in the second set, and he saved another at 5-6, ad-out in the third set before playing a perfect tiebreak to close out his victory in two hours and 30 minutes.
Shapovalov edges Francisco Cerundolo in three to reach second round at Paris Masters
Canadian Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Shapovalov, ranked No 16, will play No 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. ¯_(ツ)_/¯. Fresh off a final in Vienna,...
Paris Masters: Paul sets up Nadal clash
American Tommy Paul won against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 31, will face second seed Rafael Nadal next. Nadal's opening round opponent in Paris: @TommyPaul1 🇺🇸. The American sees off Bautista...
New Roger Federer book explores impact he had on people in all walks of life
There have been many books written about Roger Federer, so finding a new angle on one of the world’s greatest ever players is far from easy. But in a new book, published today, October 31, 2022, authors Simon Cambers (who writes for Tennis Majors) and Simon Graf try to tell his story in a different way, looking at the impact he has made on people in all walks of life.
Paris Masters: Moutet through to second round, Norrie next
French qualifier Corentin Moutet advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Croat Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Moutet, ranked No 64, will play No 12 seed Cameron Norrie next. Magnifique Moutet 🇫🇷. Frenchman @moutet99 rallies to take out Cincy...
Paris Masters: Lucky loser Fognini reaches second round
Italian lucky loser Fabio Fognini won against French qualifier Arthur Fils 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Fognini, ranked No 59, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
Paris Masters: Norrie beats Kecmanovic to reach second round
No 12 seed Cameron Norrie won against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Norrie, ranked No 13, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and Croat Borna Coric next. Paris Masters 1000,...
Paris Masters: Hurkacz moves into second round
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 10 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against French wildcard Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 10, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and Swiss Stan Wawrinka...
Paris Masters: De Minaur wins to set up second round meeting with Medvedev
Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by edging out American Sebastian Korda in three sets at the Accor Arena on Monday night. De Minuar needed two hours and 42 minutes to beat Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final match of the day.
Unsure of form and away from his young son, Rafael Nadal back to the “try my best” mode
Rafael Nadal will return to the court for the first time since the Laver Cup on Wednesday when he plays Tommy Paul in the second round of the Paris Masters. In many ways, it’s surprising to see Nadal on court at Bercy again; he’s only played the event eight times, he’s never won it and he’s had to pull out during the event three times because of injury.
Basilashvili beats qualifier Halys, makes Paris second round
Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French qualifier Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Basilashvili, ranked No 106, will face the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti next.
Paris Masters: Nishioka wins to set up Alcaraz showdown
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka won against Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Nishioka, ranked No 38, will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena, EUR 5.415.410, most recent results first):. Cameron...
Qualifier Huesler shocks Sinner, through to Paris second round
Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler won against Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Huesler, ranked No 61, will play Russian Karen Khachanov next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan...
Paris Masters: Third seed Ruud beats crowd favourite Gasquet to take place in last 16
Norwegian Casper Ruud, the No 3 seed, advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by defeating French wildcard Richard Gasquet 6-1, 7-6 (7) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Ruud, ranked No 4, will face the winner of the match between Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
Khachanov advances to Paris second round
Russian Karen Khachanov won against Argentinian Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face the winner of the match between Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler and Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, next.
Former champ Khachanov sets Djokovic clash at Paris Masters
Russian Karen Khachanov advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, next in a rematch of the 2018 final. 2018...
ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
Back to business: Medvedev dedicates Vienna trophy to his wife after comeback win over Shapovalov
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won the Vienna Open trophy by defeating Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Sunday. And he dedicated the win to his wife Dasha, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child – a little girl. “I...
