Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
Paris Masters: Draper reaches second round, defeating French current No1 Rinderknech
Jack Draper moved into the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and current French best ranked player (42nd), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Draper, ranked No 45, will face American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, next. The perfect Paris debut...
Cressy upsets Schwartzman, faces defending champ Djokovic next in Paris
American Maxime Cressy defeated Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Cressy, ranked No 34, will play No 6 seed Novak Djokovic next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan Wawrinka. Denis Shapovalov vs....
Wildcard Gasquet to face Ruud in Paris second round
French wildcard Richard Gasquet moved into the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Slovak Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-1 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Gasquet, ranked No 76, will play No 3 seed Casper Ruud next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Tommy Paul.
Paris Masters: Hurkacz moves into second round
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 10 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against French wildcard Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 10, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and Swiss Stan Wawrinka...
October 31, 1994: The day tennis legend Venus Williams made her professional debut at the age of 14
On this day, October 31, 1994, 14-year old Venus Williams made her professional debut in Oakland, three and a half years after her last appearance in an official junior competition. For her first foray on the pro tour, the American teen made a strong impression, beating world No 59, Shaun Stafford, 6-3, 6-4.
New Roger Federer book explores impact he had on people in all walks of life
There have been many books written about Roger Federer, so finding a new angle on one of the world’s greatest ever players is far from easy. But in a new book, published today, October 31, 2022, authors Simon Cambers (who writes for Tennis Majors) and Simon Graf try to tell his story in a different way, looking at the impact he has made on people in all walks of life.
Paris Masters: Paul sets up Nadal clash
American Tommy Paul won against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 31, will face second seed Rafael Nadal next. Nadal's opening round opponent in Paris: @TommyPaul1 🇺🇸. The American sees off Bautista...
Khachanov advances to Paris second round
Russian Karen Khachanov won against Argentinian Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1 to move into the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face the winner of the match between Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler and Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, next.
Paris Masters: Norrie beats Kecmanovic to reach second round
No 12 seed Cameron Norrie won against Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Norrie, ranked No 13, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and Croat Borna Coric next. Paris Masters 1000,...
Back to business: Medvedev dedicates Vienna trophy to his wife after comeback win over Shapovalov
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won the Vienna Open trophy by defeating Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Sunday. And he dedicated the win to his wife Dasha, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child – a little girl. “I...
Paris Masters: Moutet through to second round, Norrie next
French qualifier Corentin Moutet advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Croat Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Moutet, ranked No 64, will play No 12 seed Cameron Norrie next. Magnifique Moutet 🇫🇷. Frenchman @moutet99 rallies to take out Cincy...
Holger Rune saves three match points to edge Wawrinka in Paris thriller
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Rune had to show his steel to earn the victory, the Dane saved two match points while serving at 4-5, 15-40 in the second set, and he saved another at 5-6, ad-out in the third set before playing a perfect tiebreak to close out his victory in two hours and 30 minutes.
Paris Masters: De Minaur wins to set up second round meeting with Medvedev
Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by edging out American Sebastian Korda in three sets at the Accor Arena on Monday night. De Minuar needed two hours and 42 minutes to beat Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final match of the day.
Musetti edges Cilic, advances to Paris second round against Basilashvili
Italian Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by beating Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will play Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Roberto Bautista Agut vs....
Qualifier Huesler shocks Sinner, through to Paris second round
Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler won against Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 11 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Huesler, ranked No 61, will play Russian Karen Khachanov next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round results:. Holger Rune vs. Stan...
Three in a row as Auger-Aliassime wins Basel title
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, won the Swiss Indoors final by beating Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Sunday. It is his third consecutive title following his wins at the Firenze Open and then the European Open. What’s more, he managed it...
Basilashvili beats qualifier Halys, makes Paris second round
Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili advanced to the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French qualifier Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Basilashvili, ranked No 106, will face the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the No 15 seed, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti next.
Paris Masters: Nishioka wins to set up Alcaraz showdown
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka won against Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Monday. Nishioka, ranked No 38, will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz next. Paris Masters 1000, other first-round matches (Accor Arena, EUR 5.415.410, most recent results first):. Cameron...
Unsure of form and away from his young son, Rafael Nadal back to the “try my best” mode
Rafael Nadal will return to the court for the first time since the Laver Cup on Wednesday when he plays Tommy Paul in the second round of the Paris Masters. In many ways, it’s surprising to see Nadal on court at Bercy again; he’s only played the event eight times, he’s never won it and he’s had to pull out during the event three times because of injury.
