The sounds of Halloween plus what to watch this spooky season
This Halloween season a familiar figure is making another appearance on the big screen. Michael Myers is back in theaters as “Halloween Ends” becomes the latest chapter in the "Halloween" series. The theme song from the movie franchise is recognizable even to those who are not fans of...
Nida Manzoor Movie ‘Polite Society’ Lands Late April 2023 Release
Nida Manzoor’s action-comedy Polite Society will open in theaters on April 28, 2023, following its U.K. debut April 7, Focus Features and Working Title announced Tuesday. Focus Features will distribute the film domestically, while Universal Pictures will handle international duties.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Adam' Leads So-So Halloween Weekend With $27.7M'Avatar: The Way of Water' Runtime Sails Past Three HoursBox Office: 'Black Adam' Blazes With $67M Opening, 'Ticket to Paradise' Flies to $16.3M The film marks the first feature directed by Manzoor, creator of the critically acclaimed series We Are Lady Parts. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are...
How to make an ofrenda for Día de Muertos
Each year, Nov. 1 marks the beginning of Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in Mexico. The holiday is a day of remembrance for those who have died. Its origins can be traced to pre-colonial Mexico, when it was believed that the souls of dead loved ones returned to their families once a year so that their lives could be celebrated.
Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom
The pop star first drew attention with the 2014 hit "All About That Bass" — and now she's returning with a new full-length album hearkening back to that era, called "Takin' It Back." Trainor spoke with Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel about the process of self-acceptance and how becoming a mom made her feel (at least a little bit) more invincible.
