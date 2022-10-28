Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Related
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
Three takeaways from Seahawks' 27-13 win over Giants in Week 8
SEATTLE — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone before the 2022 season began who would have predicted the Week 8 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants would feature two squads with winning records, but that was the case Sunday at Lumen Field. On a cloudy afternoon...
Paul Klee: After Broncos win in London, Russell Wilson tells Denver Gazette: 'I play for (God) and my teammates'
WEMBLEY, U.K. — Ninety-eight yards from the end zone, seven time zones from home, Russell Wilson stepped into the Broncos huddle and delivered a message he 100 percent believed. “I told the guys, ‘We are going to go 98 yards right here.’”. Is Russ for real... or...
Giants blitz everyone but Lawrence Taylor at Geno Smith. Again he, Seahawks don’t blink
Smith continues the NFL’s most surprising story through two months of the season. Pete Carroll says it’s about time to believe.
Giants deliver a clunker in final game before bye as Seahawks’ Geno Smith torches them in final quarter
SEATTLE -- This time the Giants did not win in the end. This time, the Giants took their opponent into the deep end of the pool and they were the ones left gasping for air and grasping for explanations as to why their four-game winning streak came to an end.
NFL Odds: Giants vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The New York Giants will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It’s an NFC showdown, and time to check out our NFL odds series by making a Giants-Seahawks prediction and pick. The Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 to accomplish their...
Yardbarker
London Calling: Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Rallies Broncos to Dramatic Win Over Jaguars
The Denver Broncos are still something short of an offensive juggernaut led by Russell Wilson. But on Sunday in London, they were good enough to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17 at Wembley Stadium. ... with Wilson leading the late charge. The Broncos (like the Jags) had to deal with the...
Giants vs. Seahawks: 6 keys to victory in Week 8
The New York Giants are 6-1 as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in one of the league’s most hostile environments. The Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson at the helm, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning games. Geno Smith has played well above expectations. It...
Why it’s kind of sucked for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos
Broncos can put September and October behind them after a big victory over the Jaguars. Plus, how the Seahawks keep winning and why Terry McLaurin loves Indianapolis.
Seahawks have a Plan 1A with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett hurting: using 3 tight ends
The Seahawks’ top two wide receivers were active to play Sunday against the Giants, after not practicing this past week.
Reigning Class 2A champion Lynden shuts door on Anacortes for Northwest Conference title
ANACORTES, Wash. - It didn't take long for fourth-ranked Anacortes to strike in a big 2A Northwest Conference showdown with No. 1 Lynden. The Seahawks went right down the field and scored on their first drive. And it took a split-second for Lynden players to go right to their coach on the sideline ...
New York Giants offense goes sleepless in Seattle, losing to Seahawks 27-13
The New York Giants’ four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday as they were defeated by the
Giants' Kenny Golladay, Evan Neal among 6 out vs. Seahawks
The New York Giants will travel to Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, and hope to come away with a win as they enter the bye. But an overwhelming number of injuries may factor into those plans. Big Blue has been able to overcome most of their...
Justin Damon
Net minder Justin Damon got the win for the OU Bobcats' Hockey team Friday night on his 23rd birthday.
Some Random Thoughts Coming Off Husky Bye Week
Observations, a little daydreaming, some trends and plenty of insight.
Mariners Outright Derek Hill
Outfielder Derek Hill has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment by the Mariners earlier in the week, the team announced. He has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, but he’ll qualify for minor league free agency at the start of the offseason as a player who has spent more than seven years in the minors.
Comments / 0