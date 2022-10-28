ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens Messenger

Justin Damon

Net minder Justin Damon got the win for the OU Bobcats' Hockey team Friday night on his 23rd birthday.
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Outright Derek Hill

Outfielder Derek Hill has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment by the Mariners earlier in the week, the team announced. He has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, but he’ll qualify for minor league free agency at the start of the offseason as a player who has spent more than seven years in the minors.
