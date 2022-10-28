Read full article on original website
kunc.org
Mountain West unions voice concern over Kroger-Albertsons merger
Earlier this month, Albertsons and Kroger announced a nearly $25 billion merger agreement that some labor advocates say could give the companies too much power. Their subsidiaries include common brands like King Soopers, Safeway, Fred Meyer and Smith’s Food and Drug. A union representing workers at both Kroger and...
kunc.org
Latino organization encourages every Latina to "Vote Like a Madre" and support climate change
The midterm elections are next Tuesday. And many Coloradans will be voting based on the issues they care about most … like climate change. This includes Latino Voters. To help them make an informed decision about this issue, the Latino Victory Project started the “Vote Like a Madre” movement in 2020. To learn more about the initiative, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda recently spoke to the group’s President and CEO, Nathalie Rayes.
