Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines
At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
At least 42 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines
Philippine officials say torrential rains set off flash floods and landslides that swamped a southern province, killing at least 42 people and leaving 16 others missing
At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
Manila braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae that has hit the Philippines, killing dozens and causing devastation
A tropical storm has hit the Philippines, causing havoc across the country. Winds have reached highs of 59 mph since the storm hit on Thursday.
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday. At least 20 bodies, including those of children, have been dug out by rescuers in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, among the hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the northwestern Philippines early Sunday. Officials fear 80 to 100 more people, including entire families, may have been buried by the deluge or washed away by flash floods in Kusiong between Thursday night and early Friday, according to Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas. Nalgae, which had vast rain clouds, left at least 73 people dead in eight provinces and one city in the Philippine archipelago, including in Kusiong, and a trail of destruction and flooding in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
Roslyn weakens from Category 3 Hurricane to Tropical Storm
Roslyn weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm was moving inland at 20 mph about 55 miles south-southeast of Durango City, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at around 1 p.m. local time, according to the hurricane center.
watchers.news
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” (Paeng) strengthening ahead of landfall in northern Philippines
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” — known as Paeng in the Philippines — formed on October 27, 2022, in the Philippine Sea as the 22nd named storm of the 2022 Pacific typhoon season. The storm is already blamed for the deaths of at least 13 people in the Philippines.
natureworldnews.com
Nigeria Has Been Hit by Devastating Floods, With Authorities Blaming Themselves in Part for the Devastation
Over the last week, Nigeria has been hit by devastating floods, with authorities blaming themselves in part for the devastation. At least 600 people have died across the West African nation, with the disaster affecting two-thirds of the states. Nigeria is flooding and the US blows hot and cold. Up...
CNBC
Storm Nalgae in the Philippines kills 48, while 22 others are still missing
Some 40 people were reported injured, while nearly 170,000 were sheltering in evacuation centers, government data showed. Nalgae, which made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually. The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides...
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning, then declined to tropical storm force and quickly moved inland. By Sunday night, Roslyn had winds of 30 mph (45 kph), down from its peak of 130 mph. The […]
maritime-executive.com
Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
Tropical storm Nalgae: Trapped family rescued from roof of flooded house in Philippines
Philippines coast guards rescued a family trapped on their roof by surging flood waters after tropical storm Nalgae made landfall.Residents in Sigma, Capiz province were evacuated by the coast guards after becoming trapped in severe floods.With the assistance of the coast guards, the stranded family was filmed being pulled into a lifeboat after jumping off their roof and into the flood waters.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall on Saturday morning. The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in PhilippinesTyphoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in PhilippinesStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral vision
watchers.news
Destructive flash flooding hits Venezuela’s La Guaira
Very heavy rains caused by a low pressure area over the Caribbean Sea hit the mountainous coastal region of the state of La Guaira, Venezuela on October 28, 2022, causing destructive flash flooding. This system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later today. The official NHC forecast calls...
Philippines: Death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae nears 100
The death toll from a severe tropical storm that battered the Philippines over the weekend rose to nearly 100 on Monday, officials said as they began to gauge the degree of damages brought to their archipelago nation.
Over 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — More than 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and got buried in a boulder-laden mudslide. Almost two million others were swamped by floods in several provinces, officials said Monday. At least 53 of 105 people who died — mostly in flash floods and landslides — were from Maguindanao province in a Muslim autonomous region, which was swamped by unusually heavy rains set off by Tropical Storm Nalgae. The storm blew out into the...
Deadly tropical cyclone unleashes months’ worth of rain in Bangladesh
A powerful tropical cyclone turned deadly after it slammed Bangladesh with torrential rainfall and damaging winds early this week. The storm left thousands stranded and millions without power after dumping more than a foot (300 mm) of rainfall across a large swath of the country. At least 24 people were...
France 24
Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water 'megabasins'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, according to organisers. Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously, but...
