US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal but future in doubt
LONDON — (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. But future shipments were in doubt after the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday. Three ships...
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
'Last chance to win': Netanyahu eyes a return to power as polls open in Israel
Israel’s fifth election in less than four years opens on Tuesday, pitting familiar rivals against each other. None is more familiar than former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is aiming to capitalise on the current political upheaval and return to power. As ballot boxes open in Israel on Tuesday,...
France 24
'Quite possible' Bolsonaro won't accept results of Brazil's presidential election
It was a nail-biting race, but in the end Brazil's former – and now future – left-wing president came out on top. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a highly polarised presidential run-off. The win marks an incredible comeback for Lula, who after spending 580 days in prison on corruption charges will return to office for a third term. But can he lead such a divided country and will Bolsonaro accept the results? We discuss this and more with our Perspective guest Marieke Riethof, a senior lecturer in Latin American politics at Liverpool University in the UK.
France 24
Live: Brazil still waiting for Bolsonaro to recognise election loss
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, his communications minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results. Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Algeria hosts first Arab League summit since normalisation deals with Israel
Arab leaders meet in the Algerian capital on Tuesday for their first summit since a string of normalisation deals with Israel that have divided the region. Since the last Arab League summit in 2019, several members of the 22-member bloc -- for decades a forum for strident declarations of support for the Palestinian cause -- have normalised ties with the Jewish state.
France 24
Uncertain outcome as Danes head to the polls
Voting stations are open from 8 am to 8 pm (0700 to 1900 GMT) and the first results are expected around 9:30 pm in this election triggered by the "mink crisis" that has kept the country in suspense for over a year. A party propping up the minority Social Democrats...
France 24
Arab voters could prove decisive in upcoming Israeli elections
Israelis have been called to the polls for the fifth legislative elections in less than four years. The latest polls show that the different blocs are neck-and-neck, and one element will prove decisive: the participation of the Arab community, who make up 20 percent of Israel's population. FRANCE 24's Josh Vardey and Gwendoline Debono report from Israel.
France 24
South Korea in national mourning after at least 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
At least 153 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The crowd surge and crush hit in the capital's popular Itaewon district, where police estimate as...
France 24
From prison to the presidency: Brazil's Lula rises from ashes
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from poverty to Brazil's presidency before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal, made a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77. Lula, as he is affectionately known, scraped ahead of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to...
France 24
Shortage of mosques in France: The everyday consequences for French Muslims
The Great Mosque of Paris or Paris Central Mosque is the most visited mosque in France. Its construction began in 1922, with the aim of thanking Muslim soldiers who fought for France in World War I. Back then, the state financed the building of the edifice. But a century later, the context is quite different. Financing the construction of a mosque in France today can prove a challenge. We take a closer look.
France 24
French govt slams 'eco-terrorism' as water protesters dig in
Sainte-Soline (France) (AFP) – French protesters on Monday defied a massive police presence to try to stop an agriculture water storage project, as the government vowed to prevent any encampment and denounced "eco-terrorism". Violent clashes with security forces marked the launch of the protest Saturday near Sainte-Soline in the...
France 24
Danes go to the polls in thriller election
In a political landscape split between 14 parties, polls suggest that neither of the two main blocs can garner a 90-seat majority in the 179-seat Folketing, the Danish parliament. The left-wing "red bloc," led by Frederiksen's Social Democrats are polling at 49.1 percent, representing 85 seats, compared to 40.9 percent...
France 24
Millions at risk of climate displacement in Middle East
Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the farmers' syndicate in Egypt which is hosting the COP27 global climate summit in November, told AFP he is already witness to a climate-induced exodus from the countryside. Agriculture in Egypt -- "one of the most arid countries in the world" -- has grown even...
France 24
Armenia and Azerbaijan pledge 'not to use force' over Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he hopes for "normalisation" of ties between rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan who pledged not to resort to force in their territorial dispute after tripartite talks, reasserting Moscow's role as Caucasus powerbroker. The summit was held as Western engagement grows in the volatile Caucasus region,...
France 24
Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson
Kotlyareve (Ukraine) (AFP) – The bursts of Ukrainian fire flying over his head at the Russians in their southern stronghold of Kherson down the road gave Oleksandr Prikhodko reason to hope. The energetic 42-year-old was standing in the soot-covered ruins of the family store he had built on the...
