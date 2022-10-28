Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series
Players' union head Tony Clark says years of inattention by Major League Baseball has contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950
Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Chicago White Sox: What should team do with Jose Abreu?
Jose Abreu is a Chicago White Sox veteran, a fan favorite, and despite reduced power numbers in 2022, one of the core hitters. He’s also a free agent and he’s closer to the end of his prime career years than the beginning. With Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets...
Yardbarker
White Sox Reportedly Interview Ozzie Guillen
Enrique Rojas of ESPN reports that the Chicago White Sox interviewed former manager Ozzie Guillen on Monday. This report follows conflicting reports regarding the 2005 World Series champion. Rojas states that this is Guillen's second meeting with the team and he first met with owner Jerry Reinsdorf. The most recent meeting took place with general manager Rick Hahn. These multiple meetings may have been the root cause of last week's confusion.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 30
He was acquired before the start of the 1958 season, and part of the cost was trading the popular Minnie Miñoso, so pitcher Early Wynn didn’t start out on the right side of things with a lot of Sox fans. Compounding the issue was a mediocre season. In...
Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Ian Kennedy
An up and down season ended on a down note for the veteran reliever
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Out at the plate edition
This is a pretty good action photo from back in the day, and Getty Images provided this very detailed description of what happened:. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Manny Mota slides into home plate but is called out by umpire Shag Crawford, as Chicago Cubs’ catcher Randy Hundley puts the tag on him in the eighth inning of the Cubs-Pirates opus here August 21. The play began when Mota became too ambitious on his single to center field. The throw from the outfield went to the Cubs’ first baseman Ernie Banks, in an effort to trap Mota at first. Mota, however, rounded first without even pausing. Banks’ throw to second went into left field for an error, and Mota tried to score.
'Game is better the more diverse it is': Tony Clark addresses MLB World Series' lack of Black players
Black players represented only 6.8% of the opening-day rosters this year, with 11 of the 30 teams having no more than one Black player.
Comments / 0