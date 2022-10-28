This is a pretty good action photo from back in the day, and Getty Images provided this very detailed description of what happened:. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Manny Mota slides into home plate but is called out by umpire Shag Crawford, as Chicago Cubs’ catcher Randy Hundley puts the tag on him in the eighth inning of the Cubs-Pirates opus here August 21. The play began when Mota became too ambitious on his single to center field. The throw from the outfield went to the Cubs’ first baseman Ernie Banks, in an effort to trap Mota at first. Mota, however, rounded first without even pausing. Banks’ throw to second went into left field for an error, and Mota tried to score.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO