Oklahoma candidates turn in pre-general election reports

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma candidates turned in their pre-general election reports. KOCO 5 got one of our last looks at campaign spending as election day is a little more than a week away. On Monday, candidates had to turn in their pre-general election report. The pre-general filing is due...
Hofmeister picks up new endorsements from across aisle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent, Joy Hofmeister, picked up new endorsements from across the aisle. A former congressman lined up for the superintendent. JC Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback who served four terms in the House of Representatives in a new campaign ad this week.
More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
Oklahoma students learn about state government through comic books

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma students are learning about the state government through comic books. More than 1,000 Oklahoma fifth graders at 26 different school districts will spend the next week learning about the topic through a lesson plan and a comic book. Students will even have the chance to elect a student to be the next "Kid Governor."
First Americans Museum emphasize importance of celebrating history

OKLAHOMA CITY — The First Americans Museum emphasized the importance of why it is so crucial to celebrate history. Tuesday marked the start of Native American Heritage Month and there will be no shortage of ways to honor our neighbors in Oklahoma. Workers at the First Americans Museum said...
New tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 is watching the potential for tornadoes later this week but there are some interesting things happening in tornado research around the world. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into this for us. Watch the...
Protestors in Oklahoma demand change in Iran

OKLAHOMA CITY — Protestors in Oklahoma are demanding change in Iran. On Saturday, the Myriad Gardens hosted a rally in support of “woman, life and freedom.” Many of the protestors held up signs of the people killed in Iran, including Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died back in September in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
Large power outage impacts nearly 21,800 residents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A large power outage impacted many residents in Oklahoma. On Tuesday night, 21,765 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were without power. OG&E said this was a circuit outage and crews were on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Power has...
