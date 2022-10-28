Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
KOCO
Oklahoma candidates turn in pre-general election reports
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma candidates turned in their pre-general election reports. KOCO 5 got one of our last looks at campaign spending as election day is a little more than a week away. On Monday, candidates had to turn in their pre-general election report. The pre-general filing is due...
KOCO
Hofmeister picks up new endorsements from across aisle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent, Joy Hofmeister, picked up new endorsements from across the aisle. A former congressman lined up for the superintendent. JC Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback who served four terms in the House of Representatives in a new campaign ad this week.
KOCO
More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
KOCO
Law enforcement advocates want to ensure qualified immunity stays in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement advocates pushed for new legislation to make police protections permanent. They want to ensure qualified immunity does not go away in Oklahoma. Rep. Justin Humphrey called for the interim study. They want to see how they can write legislation that will guarantee that law...
KOCO
Oklahoma students learn about state government through comic books
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma students are learning about the state government through comic books. More than 1,000 Oklahoma fifth graders at 26 different school districts will spend the next week learning about the topic through a lesson plan and a comic book. Students will even have the chance to elect a student to be the next "Kid Governor."
KOCO
First Americans Museum emphasize importance of celebrating history
OKLAHOMA CITY — The First Americans Museum emphasized the importance of why it is so crucial to celebrate history. Tuesday marked the start of Native American Heritage Month and there will be no shortage of ways to honor our neighbors in Oklahoma. Workers at the First Americans Museum said...
KOCO
New tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 is watching the potential for tornadoes later this week but there are some interesting things happening in tornado research around the world. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into this for us. Watch the...
KOCO
Protestors in Oklahoma demand change in Iran
OKLAHOMA CITY — Protestors in Oklahoma are demanding change in Iran. On Saturday, the Myriad Gardens hosted a rally in support of “woman, life and freedom.” Many of the protestors held up signs of the people killed in Iran, including Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died back in September in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Company advises Oklahomans to hold on before throwing away candy wrappers
OKLAHOMA CITY — One company advised Oklahomans to hold on before throwing away candy wrappers. A program is aimed at Halloween that could help save Mother Nature. Trick or Trash isn’t as common or catchy as saying Trick or Treat, but it’s gaining popularity across the country.
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
Oklahoma foresters suggest using local firewood as weather gets colder
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma foresters suggested using local firewood as the weather gets colder. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates learned more from Oklahoma Forestry Services about why it’s important to use local firewood. Watch the video player above for the full story.
KOCO
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
KOCO
New work could reduce power outages when severe weather rolls through Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — New work could reduce the number of power outages when severe weather rolls through Oklahoma. However, the plan isn’t free. The Northwest 122nd Street and Kilpatrick Turnpike area is one of the areas where lines have already been buried, the lines now going under the turnpike.
KOCO
Large power outage impacts nearly 21,800 residents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A large power outage impacted many residents in Oklahoma. On Tuesday night, 21,765 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were without power. OG&E said this was a circuit outage and crews were on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Power has...
