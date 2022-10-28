ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored

BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
Rapid reaction: No. 5 Weber State 24, No. 11 Montana 21

OGDEN, Utah — Montana’s offense sputtered in a 24-21 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Weber State, which was the Grizzlies' third consecutive defeat. No. 11-ranked UM was without starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who suffered a head injury during last Saturday’s loss at Sacramento State and was held out of the lineup this week. Backup Kris Brown threw for 72 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but the Griz managed just 42 yards on the ground and 10 total first downs.
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman

City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend

BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?

Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan push Ennis past Chinook in opening round

ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs. Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win

DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
