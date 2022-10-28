Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Can I quit my job and live on Twitch? This is what your users earn
To broadcast on Twitch the single investment What we must do is that of the equipment and accessories that we need, be it a computer, console, microphone, webcam and others, since the purple platform does not require a payment to use it. However, they do not live off the air and somehow you have to pay for the servers and all the necessary infrastructure to be able to carry out the transmissions.
techunwrapped.com
PlayStation 5 has sold a total of 25 million units
Playstation 5Sony’s next-generation video game console, has sold to date just over 25 million units, with 3.3 million during the course of the last quarter. The numbers for the last quarter are similar to those of the previous one. While the roundness of the 25 million may sound like...
techunwrapped.com
Buy without fear, so you can return the products you don’t like to Amazon for free
Amazon has become, on its own merits, one of the best options when buying all kinds of products since it covers practically all the categories that we may need, both occasionally or regularly, although it does not always offer us the best prices on certain products. Also, it is very easy return anything that we do not like without questions.
techunwrapped.com
The hotel that does not want to appear in Call of Duty costs 800 euros a night
Among the new multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is Breenbergh, an Amsterdam hotel that appears surrounded by fire trucks after a possible terrorist attack. The approach is typical of a Call of Duty map, where the map design is perfect for a matchup of two teams willing to fight. But it seems that there is someone who is not happy with the map.
techunwrapped.com
There are 5 of the most popular games on Steam that you (probably) do not know
1Steam is a platform that, as far as it goes, is transparent. It is not that he makes all his figures available to users, because the good vibes end when you have to talk about units sold, but in everything else he does not usually hide too much, unless there is a lot of cooking (as in the surveys of some public bodies and demographic agencies). So that’s it, we have decided to dive into the list of the most popular titles.
techunwrapped.com
Horror stories that have happened and could happen to your PC
No, we are not going to talk to you about the dangers of artificial intelligence and the consequences that one reaches self-awareness and gives you to read Nietzsche or any ashen misanthropist. If not something that gives much more terror to be worldly. And it is that it is said that what is really scary is not what comes from the imaginary, but from within the world of the possible and real. That is why, and without wishing to scare you, although perhaps yes, we have decided to remember a series of things that can happen with our computer and that make hair like spikes.
techunwrapped.com
Cakes and fatalities disappear from Mortal Kombat: what happened?
Undoubtedly, if there is a franchise in the world of video games fighting for excellence. the liters of blood and the viscera, that is Mortal Kombat. Characterized by its graphic violence and somewhat irreverent attitude, this saga has managed to create massive expectation every time a new title is announced, and this new and interesting title is no exception. Why so much controversy?
techunwrapped.com
WhatsApp will be your new note manager
WhatsApp allows us to start a new chat with contacts from the agenda, with strangers, and create groups. What it does not allow us, at least normally, is create a new chat with us. There are ways to achieve this, such as staying alone in a group. But it is quite a tedious task which often makes it not worth it.
techunwrapped.com
Xbox Game Pass: 10 new games are coming in November 2022
As usual, we are approaching the end of the month. The opportunity for Microsoft to unveil the list of new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass. On the program in November 2022, the Walking Dead by TellTale, the return of a cult series with Return to Monkey Island, or even the Vampire Survivors phenomenon.
techunwrapped.com
Twitter Blue will cost eight dollars a month
As you surely remember, because it happened just yesterday, we learned that Elon Musk planned to raise the price of Twitter Blue, the premium version of the social network, and that it was also going to link it with its verified program. A decision that was already controversial per seand that generated even more angry responses when it was learned that his plans were to raise the price of Blue to as much as twenty dollars a month.
techunwrapped.com
What Are The Best Mobile Games Based on TV Shows And Movies?
Today, games, TV shows, and movies have a mutualistic relationship, with each benefiting from the promotion of the other. Some games, such as Pokémon GO, have brought certain franchises back into the mainstream, while certain TV shows have put a spotlight on the gaming community, demonstrating to viewers that there is more than one way to bring stories to life. In today’s article, we look at some of the best mobile games based on TV shows and movies.
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXIV)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. HalloWIN offers, the most terrifying to destroy in Gaming. PcComponentes has a promotion underway that during this week offers discounts of up to 45% on a selection of gaming products that the retailer defines as “terrifying to win each game.”
techunwrapped.com
Nothing Phone 1 at a cut price during Singles’ Day AliExpress
Released in July 2022, the first smartphone from the Nothing brand made an impression with its very original transparent look. On the occasion of Singles’ Day, AliExpress is offering a great promotion on this smartphone, which goes from 470 euros to 378 euros. This is the perfect opportunity to get an original and powerful smartphone.
techunwrapped.com
You don’t like Overwatch 2’s micropayment system? So tell Blizzard
Blizzard discovered the power of free2play with Heartstonethat sensational card title based on the lore of world of warcraft, which became an inexhaustible source of income for those in Irvine. Based on expansions but, above all, on envelopes and lightning offers, American coffers were filled with millions of dollars that have served to rely on a much more onerous business model for the user than simply selling the games at a certain price per unit.
techunwrapped.com
No plan for Halloween? These 3 free games to be scared tonight
Within the world of video games, we can find a large number of titles of practically any genre, and where we can find everything from soccer simulators, to those that allow us on our own farm, through those that invite us to explore new and mysterious worlds. , not counting the popular online multiplayer titles. If we like scary movies and video games, then we show you 3 scary games that, in addition, we can download completely free of charge and without any type of limitation.
techunwrapped.com
It’s that easy to know which WiFi band you’re connecting to
When browsing the Internet wirelessly, we can do it both through the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It is important to choose well which one to use, since that can be decisive in achieving greater speed and stability. . In this article we are going to explain how you can easily know what Wi-Fi band are you connected to. This way you will know if it is convenient for you to change to another one to have a better connection.
Alipay+ to offer special packages from Friday onwards on GCash featuring Disney+ which will be available in the Philippines on November 17
MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Ahead of the official launch of Disney+ in the Philippines on November 17, Alipay+ together with its e-wallet partner GCash today announced that it will offer Disney+ as part of a special package to users of the Philippines’ No.1 e-wallet, GCash. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005945/en/ As part of an early bird deal from November 4, GCash users in the Philippines with Alipay+ Rewards can sign up for the special package that includes Disney+ annual subscriptions on the GCash app. (Photo: Business Wire)
techunwrapped.com
This fake PS5 controller is an alarm clock for gamers
The alarm clock It is, with complete certainty, one of the worst inventions that the human being has created. Currently, almost all of us have replaced these gadgets with an application that comes by default on our mobile. However, there are still ingenious products being sold to make the most unpleasant moment of the day a little more enjoyable. If you’re gamerdon’t miss out on this product, because you may want to add it to your Three Kings menu right now.
techunwrapped.com
They sell graphics cards on the street like it’s takeout
If we had been told a few years ago that we would see graphics cards in street markets, we would simply end up denying it. But this is what is happening in some parts of the world. What is the reason for this peculiar and singular situation? Will we ever see an RTX in a bag of chips?
techunwrapped.com
Does Windows 11 have performance issues on AMD Ryzen 7000?
As usual since its launch, Windows 11 returns to star in another performance problem, this time on the generation of processors AMD Ryzen 7000. However, the origin here could be in the processors or the firmware and not in the operating system, since the changes introduced at the architecture level would be giving performance problems in some contexts.
Comments / 0