Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
What Are The Best Mobile Games Based on TV Shows And Movies?
Today, games, TV shows, and movies have a mutualistic relationship, with each benefiting from the promotion of the other. Some games, such as Pokémon GO, have brought certain franchises back into the mainstream, while certain TV shows have put a spotlight on the gaming community, demonstrating to viewers that there is more than one way to bring stories to life. In today’s article, we look at some of the best mobile games based on TV shows and movies.
techunwrapped.com
PlayStation 5 has sold a total of 25 million units
Playstation 5Sony’s next-generation video game console, has sold to date just over 25 million units, with 3.3 million during the course of the last quarter. The numbers for the last quarter are similar to those of the previous one. While the roundness of the 25 million may sound like...
techunwrapped.com
There are 5 of the most popular games on Steam that you (probably) do not know
1Steam is a platform that, as far as it goes, is transparent. It is not that he makes all his figures available to users, because the good vibes end when you have to talk about units sold, but in everything else he does not usually hide too much, unless there is a lot of cooking (as in the surveys of some public bodies and demographic agencies). So that’s it, we have decided to dive into the list of the most popular titles.
techunwrapped.com
The hotel that does not want to appear in Call of Duty costs 800 euros a night
Among the new multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is Breenbergh, an Amsterdam hotel that appears surrounded by fire trucks after a possible terrorist attack. The approach is typical of a Call of Duty map, where the map design is perfect for a matchup of two teams willing to fight. But it seems that there is someone who is not happy with the map.
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXIV)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. HalloWIN offers, the most terrifying to destroy in Gaming. PcComponentes has a promotion underway that during this week offers discounts of up to 45% on a selection of gaming products that the retailer defines as “terrifying to win each game.”
techunwrapped.com
Xbox Game Pass: 10 new games are coming in November 2022
As usual, we are approaching the end of the month. The opportunity for Microsoft to unveil the list of new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass. On the program in November 2022, the Walking Dead by TellTale, the return of a cult series with Return to Monkey Island, or even the Vampire Survivors phenomenon.
techunwrapped.com
Can I quit my job and live on Twitch? This is what your users earn
To broadcast on Twitch the single investment What we must do is that of the equipment and accessories that we need, be it a computer, console, microphone, webcam and others, since the purple platform does not require a payment to use it. However, they do not live off the air and somehow you have to pay for the servers and all the necessary infrastructure to be able to carry out the transmissions.
techunwrapped.com
Buy without fear, so you can return the products you don’t like to Amazon for free
Amazon has become, on its own merits, one of the best options when buying all kinds of products since it covers practically all the categories that we may need, both occasionally or regularly, although it does not always offer us the best prices on certain products. Also, it is very easy return anything that we do not like without questions.
techunwrapped.com
WhatsApp will be your new note manager
WhatsApp allows us to start a new chat with contacts from the agenda, with strangers, and create groups. What it does not allow us, at least normally, is create a new chat with us. There are ways to achieve this, such as staying alone in a group. But it is quite a tedious task which often makes it not worth it.
techunwrapped.com
Nothing Phone 1 at a cut price during Singles’ Day AliExpress
Released in July 2022, the first smartphone from the Nothing brand made an impression with its very original transparent look. On the occasion of Singles’ Day, AliExpress is offering a great promotion on this smartphone, which goes from 470 euros to 378 euros. This is the perfect opportunity to get an original and powerful smartphone.
techunwrapped.com
It’s that easy to know which WiFi band you’re connecting to
When browsing the Internet wirelessly, we can do it both through the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It is important to choose well which one to use, since that can be decisive in achieving greater speed and stability. . In this article we are going to explain how you can easily know what Wi-Fi band are you connected to. This way you will know if it is convenient for you to change to another one to have a better connection.
techunwrapped.com
Afraid your new NVIDIA graphics will burn out? This will help you
The controversy of the RTX 4090 that burn, well, its power connector, continues and what before seemed like a minor problem for a select few, has become over the days into something much bigger. The last of all? NVIDIA contacting custom graphics card manufacturers to try and fix the issue for their latest release. At the same time We give you a solution that can help you avoid the problem.
Alipay+ to offer special packages from Friday onwards on GCash featuring Disney+ which will be available in the Philippines on November 17
MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Ahead of the official launch of Disney+ in the Philippines on November 17, Alipay+ together with its e-wallet partner GCash today announced that it will offer Disney+ as part of a special package to users of the Philippines’ No.1 e-wallet, GCash. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005945/en/ As part of an early bird deal from November 4, GCash users in the Philippines with Alipay+ Rewards can sign up for the special package that includes Disney+ annual subscriptions on the GCash app. (Photo: Business Wire)
techunwrapped.com
What type of monitor should I buy for: office, design and games?
Choosing the right monitor to be able to carry out our daily chores, whether for professional or recreational obligations, is a complex issue. The reason for this is that the requirements for each use are different and the market is at least fragmented. Thus, we can find monitors to play with a very low response time, high refresh rate, but with a color representation that is less accurate. On the other hand, if you are a graphic designer, video editor or 3D modeler, it seems that the choice of a monitor is totally different.
techunwrapped.com
The best Premium controllers for PC, cheaper than the PS5 DualSense Edge
There is a type of user not satisfied with a simple gamepad of those that Sony, Google, Microsoft or Nintendo put in our hands. They need more quality, precision and, above all, profiles to better customize each button separately, lest they lose control of the game and end up dying defeated by that rival they dislike so much. If you are in that situation of becoming a kind of pro gamerthen remember that you are going to need a remote to match.
techunwrapped.com
Does Windows 11 have performance issues on AMD Ryzen 7000?
As usual since its launch, Windows 11 returns to star in another performance problem, this time on the generation of processors AMD Ryzen 7000. However, the origin here could be in the processors or the firmware and not in the operating system, since the changes introduced at the architecture level would be giving performance problems in some contexts.
techunwrapped.com
Passing the Elden Ring without dying is that easy
FromSoftware’s game is one of those that makes anyone desperate. Although fans of the Japanese company claim that in Elden Ring They have lowered the pitch of the difficulty that we could see in other releases such as Bloodborne, where taking another step in history was really complicated. So any help we can receive, will always be welcome, especially if it prevents us from dying with each new enemy we face.
techunwrapped.com
How to gain extra performance in your games without paying more
Interpreters are one of the most important and unknown pieces of software in recent times, this is because their work is done not in front of the user, but behind the scenes of the system. All this has allowed many of the applications that would have lost compatibility with our machines to have kept it up to now.
techunwrapped.com
Is your graphics card at 100%? It is a failure (more) of Windows 11
Windows 11 has completed a year. And, as expected, Microsoft has released what is the first major update to its operating system, Windows 11 22H2, or version 2022 of this OS. This new version of Windows has come with a good number of new features and changes focused on improving the user experience. But it has also, unsurprisingly, with a host of bugs and issues affecting many users. Little by little, these errors have been solved with the patches that Microsoft has been releasing, but every few days new problems appear that drive users crazy.
techunwrapped.com
Is the MacBook Air just design?
In June 2022, Apple introduced the second generation of Apple Silicon with a refreshed MacBook Air design. A much more professional design that resembles and seeks to resemble the most professional Apple designs that is added to the new midnight color. However, this device has lights and many shadows that we will analyze below.
Comments / 0