When browsing the Internet wirelessly, we can do it both through the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It is important to choose well which one to use, since that can be decisive in achieving greater speed and stability. . In this article we are going to explain how you can easily know what Wi-Fi band are you connected to. This way you will know if it is convenient for you to change to another one to have a better connection.

5 HOURS AGO