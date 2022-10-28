Read full article on original website
msn.com
No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
Oil industry reacts to Biden threatening potential windfall tax
Oil industry groups are reacting to President Joe Biden on Monday threatening a potential windfall profit tax or other repercussions against oil companies.
invezz.com
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
techunwrapped.com
Subscription consumption is established in all Spanish consumers
The subscription consumption is fully consolidated in Spain, regardless of user salaries. This is what emerges from the new study of the research company OnePollcommissioned by eDreams Odigeo. This is the case, therefore, for both low earners and high earners, as shoppers recognize the convenience, personalization, and savings benefits of...
The myth of U.S. energy independence
Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
maritime-executive.com
Report: The Corporate Owners Behind Illegal Fishing
With illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing gaining prominence as an ocean emergency of our times, there is very little information about the real owners of the foreign distant vessels used in the pillage of the fisheries resources. The owners of the IUU vessels are shrouded in a shady web of financial secrecy and complex corporate structures surrounding the vessels.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
1 Ford Truck Just Broke Towing and Payload Records
Find out which Ford truck is breaking all the towing and payload records, some of which were set by itself. The post 1 Ford Truck Just Broke Towing and Payload Records appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests
A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
energyintel.com
Phillips 66 Sees Diesel Supply Relief on Horizon
The diesel market may see a bit of relief in the near future from the supply side, but achieving a balance still depends on demand, according to independent refiner Phillips 66. The midstream giant sees US crude production swelling through the end of next year, primarily in the Permian Basin.
techunwrapped.com
ORDB Rating In Search Of The Best Crypto Casino: Trust Or Not?
The number of players opening crypto-wallets is enormously growing. The gambling entertainment market quickly reacted to such changes and offered visitors an alternative to the usual gambling platforms – crypto casinos. https://ordb.org/ reviewed the best sites, and we have several recommendations for the best casinos that allow you to play with cryptocurrency.
techunwrapped.com
Is it worth buying a Pellet boiler to heat the house?
With the increase in the price of gas and electricity, many have looked for alternatives to heat a home. One of the most present options is to have a pellet boiler. Basically it is a ecological fuel, formed mainly by remains of sawdust. It has a dense composition and that makes it profitable on paper to start up a boiler.
techunwrapped.com
Do you share Chrome with other people? This perfect function so that they do not spy on you
In the office it is possible that several workers have access to the same computer where we also have the aforementioned Chrome installed. The same thing can happen at home if our children or siblings also use the same PC and therefore the same default browser. Obviously, depending on the use we make of this specific application, on certain occasions we will be interested in keeping our privacy safe.
techunwrapped.com
Can I quit my job and live on Twitch? This is what your users earn
To broadcast on Twitch the single investment What we must do is that of the equipment and accessories that we need, be it a computer, console, microphone, webcam and others, since the purple platform does not require a payment to use it. However, they do not live off the air and somehow you have to pay for the servers and all the necessary infrastructure to be able to carry out the transmissions.
techunwrapped.com
AliExpress Singles Day 2022: These crazy deals will make you forget about Black Friday
It’s time for AliExpress Singles Day. The sign makes its Black Friday early. Hundreds of products are on sale until November 13, 2022 with discounts of over 80% on select items. We have selected for you the best offers to seize now. This year unlike the others, AliExpress is...
techunwrapped.com
Buy without fear, so you can return the products you don’t like to Amazon for free
Amazon has become, on its own merits, one of the best options when buying all kinds of products since it covers practically all the categories that we may need, both occasionally or regularly, although it does not always offer us the best prices on certain products. Also, it is very easy return anything that we do not like without questions.
techunwrapped.com
WhatsApp will be your new note manager
WhatsApp allows us to start a new chat with contacts from the agenda, with strangers, and create groups. What it does not allow us, at least normally, is create a new chat with us. There are ways to achieve this, such as staying alone in a group. But it is quite a tedious task which often makes it not worth it.
techunwrapped.com
These are the advantages of having a smart home, is it worth it?
Home automation allows us to facilitate the management of houses in certain functions and household tasks, through smart devices. They allow us to control the light, the air conditioning, certain aspects of cleaning, personal care, entertainment, even to keep the garden clean and tidy. All this is becoming more accessible, because the prices of the devices are within the reach of more and more people. But, What benefits can home automation give us?
freightwaves.com
Carriers will become own worst enemy as demand declines
Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rate Initial Report, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, OTVI.USA. Dry van truckload contract rates have fallen about 9% since the start of the summer but have slowed their rate of descent this fall, according to FreightWaves’ Van Contract Initial Report Index (VCRPM1), which is based on the linehaul-only portion of freight invoices.
Truth About Cars
Energy Company Warns Diesel Situation 'Rapidly Devolving'
Following news that the U.S. diesel supply has sunk below 25 days, Mansfield Energy issued an alert pertaining to shortages in the southeastern region of the country. While no direct reasons were given, the company noted that diesel reserves have been holding at historic lows throughout most of this year.
