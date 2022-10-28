Somali authorities are scrambling to avert famine from a record drought that has affected near eight million Somalis, half the population. The largest city in Somalia's South West state, Baidoa, is bearing the brunt as thousands of families flee starvation in the countryside to displaced camps in the city. Aid groups and authorities are pleading for international help to prevent further loss of life, as Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Baidoa, Somalia.

15 HOURS AGO