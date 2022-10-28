Read full article on original website
Lady Lions Roar Back from Down Two Sets to Notch Season’s 20th Win
NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team had to go the long route to get its historic 20th win of the 2022 season, and equally-historic tenth win in Southland Conference play, rallying back from down two sets to upend the Northwestern State Lady Demons 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-8, 25-19, 15-12) Tuesday night at Prather Coliseum.
Lady Lions Look for First 20-Win Season in 26 Years During Three-Match Week
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team looks to achieve something it has not done since 1996, hit the 20-win mark on the season while at the same time picking up a tenth win in conference play for the first time since 2002, with three opportunities to hit those numbers this week, starting Tuesday night in Natchitoches.
Southeastern Announces Nov. 12 Time Changes for Volleyball and Football Contests
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University has announced time changes for its Nov. 12 home volleyball and football contests. First serve for the SLU volleyball team's regular season home finale versus UIW has been moved up an hour to noon. The Lion football team will close out its regular season home slate versus Northwestern State at 4 p.m. – two hours prior to the original 6 p.m. kickoff.
Daniels, Dunlap Claim Southland, LSWA Weekly Honors
HAMMOND, La. – After playing key roles in the Southeastern Louisiana University football team's 28-27 victory at McNeese, sophomore linebacker Donte' Daniels and junior punter Austin Dunlap received Player of the Week honors from both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Monday. Daniels was named SLC...
