Detroit, MI

Betty
1d ago

I hope he gets millions! What the government did to him was so wrong. He’ll never get that time back, but I hope he gets enough money to live comfortably for the rest of his life.

Steven Martinez
1d ago

you go Richard take them suckers all the way to your personal bank account and may you have all the luck in the world what they've done to you make them pay. I remember when we were at the Michigan Reformatory and you were such a young man then I remember seeing you come through the Michigan Dunes in Saugatuck Michigan we are from the same Hood I'm glad you're endeavors are working out and you are living your American Dream. remember what I told you you may be locked up physically but they don't own your mind heart and spirit and one day your freedom will ring and the dirty dogs that used in abused you will pay in full

Hankster Gangster
2d ago

Rick!!! You've got my support 100%... They owe you a fortune

