Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama beats defending state champs, clinches Big Sky title
Marshfield High has often gotten the best of Mazama in recent years, even knocking them out of the state playoffs last season. But revenge is a dish best served cold.
Prep volleyball: Mazama qualifies for state tournament for first time
The Mazama High volleyball team is finally headed to state. Ella Baley had nine kills, 15 digs and three aces as the sixth-seeded Vikings swept visiting North Bend 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 Saturday afternoon in a Class 4A state play-in match at Valhalla Court.
