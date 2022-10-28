Is LND damaged? Or was the ridiculously massive transaction that unsynched it a direct assault on the LND implementation? Does all of this have an effect on the bigger Lightning Community? And what in regards to the bitcoin community? This story begins with every kind of questions and might’t promise to reply all of them. The sport is afoot. One thing’s happening. It’s onerous to find out what, although. And it looks like extra might be revealed, like we nonetheless don’t have all the info.

