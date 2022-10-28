Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Suspect with "significant criminal history" faces several felony charges, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain resident is in jail facing several felony charges. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Eric Joseph Gaines has been charged with the following:. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Two Counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods. Felony Possession...
WLOS.com
1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
wspa.com
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
WLOS.com
Victim blocked by suspect vehicle while trying to drive, robbed at gunpoint
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Detectives with the Asheville Police Department (APD) are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint. APD patrol officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street, shortly after midnight...
wspa.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night. The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.
WLOS.com
Man accused in break-in also faces drug charges, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police say a man accused of breaking into a home and running from officers had drugs in his possession. Asheville officers responded to a reported break-in in progress along South Michigan Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. When officers arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Tyrone Rushad Brown at the scene.
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
WYFF4.com
SUV crashes into Asheville home, killing driver, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was killed over the weekend when his SUV ran off the road and into a home, police said. Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department, said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Chapel Road, in south Asheville.
WATE
Police searching for suspect after shooting on Old Asheville Highway
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after one person died from their injuries on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
WLOS.com
Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, running into occupied home, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash near the 1000 block of West Chapel Road around 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 29. Officials say 43-year-old...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon. Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022. According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road...
FOX Carolina
Officers collect over 200 pounds of pills during Drug Take Back Day efforts
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department announced that they collected over 200 pounds of pills during their Drug Take Back Day efforts. Officials from the Greer Police Department and the Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW) hosted an event on Saturday to allow people to turn in their unwanted, unused, or expired medicines.
themaconcountynews.com
Arrests for October 27, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 14 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. October 14. Cody Morgan Charles, was charged with assault...
Armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts
Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 10/21 -10/31/22
David Alan Bruce, Cliffs of Ivy Drive Burnsville, NC. Was Arrested for Felony Possession Methamphetamine $10,000.00 Secured Bond. Was Arrested for Felony Exploit Disable Elder Trust, Exploit Disable Elder Capacity and Obtain Property False Pretense $20,000.00 Secured Bond. 15 Misdemeanor Arrest. Calls for Service: 428.
Teenager arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges: Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III) Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III) Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II Possession with intent […]
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville
UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
