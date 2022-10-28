Read full article on original website
Felony charge for Cortlandville assault suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A 2nd suspect in a Cortlandville assault is arrested and charged. Deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office picked up 29-year-old Alejandro Maldonado, of Syracuse, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say Maldonado unlawfully entered a residence on Route 11 with another man on July 25th and assaulted the person living there. Maldonado is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault and conspiracy. He’s due in Cortlandville Town Court on November 8th at 11:30 a.m.
IPD IDs victim, suspect in ongoing murder investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday’s stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
Retired Lieutenant Garin opposes civilian oversight at IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A candidate for Ithaca Police Chief is against having civilian leadership. Retired IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin says the department does not need more management. He says money should be invested in services – not another high salary. Ithaca’s Common Council recently approved the civilian...
IC student seeks solution to campus parking issues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A student at Ithaca College wants officials to fix campus parking. Senior Khami Auerbach tells The Ithacan students are getting frustrated about being unable to park in certain lots, racking up tickets by parking in off-campus lots. Auerbach launched a petition earlier this month, which has garnered nearly 80 signatures.
TCHD hosts Moderna booster clinic in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Moderna boosters in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic for the updated bivalent booster. It adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition. The addition helps restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and evade the immune system.
Another week of TCAT reduced service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT service remains reduced this week. It’ll follow the same schedule as last week’s service reductions. Leaders at the transit agency say they’re still having difficulty hiring mechanics and obtaining parts necessary for repairs. TCAT will continue monitoring service data with the...
New York AG sues Ithaca landlord
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca landlord is being sued by the state attorney general. Letitia James says Jason Fane and his Ithaca Renting Company refused housing to low-income tenants, a violation of state law. Attorney General James wants Fane to stop denying housing to New Yorkers with Section 8 vouchers, pay $300,000 in civil penalties, and set aside 5% of his housing units exclusively for people on Section 8.
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
TCPL names new library director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new library director in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Public Library Board of Trustees has named Leslie Tabor as the new library director. She will bring years of public library experience to the table, including time at the New York Public Library as associate director for neighborhood libraries. While there, she oversaw operations at 13 different branches including Harlem, the Upper East Side, and Midtown Manhattan. Prior to that, she was the public library manager in Norman, Oklahoma, where she oversaw a 90-member staff.
Lansing Food Pantry receives over 1000 pounds of donated food from Aldi’s
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A grocery store in Lansing gives back in a big way. Lansing Food Pantry has partnered with Aldi’s on North Triphammer Road. Lansing Food Pantry Director Toni Adams said the donations this month were overwhelming. She praised the store for its flexibility and willingness...
