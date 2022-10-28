Read full article on original website
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
abc12.com
Police: Child accidentally shoots himself in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head in Saginaw County. Bridgeport Township police officers were called out to the Bavarian Village Apartments on Williamson Road a little after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the boy shot himself with an unsecured gun.
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
WNEM
Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door. “The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”
WNEM
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
WNEM
7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. He was taken to a hospital and...
WNEM
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
Bay City man, 77, faces felonies after hours-long standoff with police over eviction notice
BAY CITY, MI — Nine years ago, a judge offered a grim forecast when sending a Bay City man to jail for beating his roommate with a metal bat. “You’re going … to spend your dying days in prison,” Bay County Circuit Judge Kenneth W. Schmidt advised then-68-year-old Harold L. Nielsen in July 2013.
Woman hit-and-killed in Rochester Hills moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted pickup truck driver
A search is on for the driver of a car that hit and killed a Genesee County woman in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning, just moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted someone inside a different vehicle.
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
East Village Magazine
Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats
This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
UpNorthLive.com
State police looking for theft suspect
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
WGMD Radio
Boat Beaches After Hitting the Rocks Near Bay City
A boating accident Saturday evening is under investigation by DNREC marine police. Indian River Emergency personnel were called just before 7:30 after a Parker boat ran into the rocky rip rap near Bay City and ended up on the grassy area in the beach area. The three mariners on board refused additional medical attention.
WNEM
Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
Morning Sun
Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death
A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
WILX-TV
Fowler Eagles throttle Carson City-Crystal, win battle of the Eagles, 35-7
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles beat the Carson City-Crystal Eagles 29-0 in Week One. Fast forward nine weeks, and Fowler got the better of Carson City-Crystal again, this time 35-7, and this time ending the CCC Eagles’ season. Fowler took a 28-7 lead into the halftime break...
