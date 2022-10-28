ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

US 103.1

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Child accidentally shoots himself in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police said a 7-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head in Saginaw County. Bridgeport Township police officers were called out to the Bavarian Village Apartments on Williamson Road a little after 12:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the boy shot himself with an unsecured gun.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Trunk or treating may be replacing trick-or-treating

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Trunk or treating is in some cases is taking the place of trick-or-treating, as more parents are opting out of going door to door. “The pandemic has made it extremely hard for a lot of parents and a lot of people,” said one local resident. “So, this has just made it more convenient for us to come out together as a community and do this this way.”
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. He was taken to a hospital and...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
East Village Magazine

Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats

This story has been updated to include a photo of Flint Attorney Mike Behm running for re-election to the University of Michigan Board of Regents. – Editor. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to...
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State police looking for theft suspect

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation. If you have any information on this individual's identity, the post asks that you call them at 989-773-5951.
WGMD Radio

Boat Beaches After Hitting the Rocks Near Bay City

A boating accident Saturday evening is under investigation by DNREC marine police. Indian River Emergency personnel were called just before 7:30 after a Parker boat ran into the rocky rip rap near Bay City and ended up on the grassy area in the beach area. The three mariners on board refused additional medical attention.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death

A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
REMUS, MI

