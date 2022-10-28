Read full article on original website
Ponca Tribe breaks ground on casino expansion near Omaha's Eppley Airfield
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska took a step toward fulfilling a longstanding goal Monday as construction began to expand the tribe’s Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. Rebecca Sullivan, interim tribal council chairwoman, called the groundbreaking on the expansion one part of “a...
At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
Nine bidders were initially interested in the Falls City-area farmland. They opened at $1,000 per acre, and took turns driving the price higher. Past its assessed value of $4,185 per acre. Past the UNL 2022 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report’s average of $6,070 per acre for all farmland in the southeast region.
Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Readers encouraged to prepare for amendments on upcoming ballot
Please find below a detailed summary of the amendments that will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. This constitutional amendment, if approved by the voters, modifies the powers of the State Treasurer. Specifically, the State Treasurer is required to invest certain state moneys in:. • Missouri...
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
Feds approve program for rural Arkansas health care but it will cost local taxpayers more
(The Center Square) - An amendment the federal government approved this week for Medicaid expansion in Arkansas comes with a $3.2 million price tag for the state. The cost will be split 80/20 between the federal government and the state of Arkansas for the new Life360 program, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday. Arkansas will pay 20%, or $3.2 million out of general revenue, and the federal government will pay 80%, or $13.6 million.
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Five candidates are running mates for gubernatorial hopefuls
Five candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot do not get much mention in television ads. They’re on the ballot for lieutenant governor, a position now chosen in tandem with the candidates for governor. In order of how they’re listed on the ballot:. • Austin Davis, McKeesport, Allegheny County,...
Smaltz, Zent receive manufacturers' group endorsement
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association has announced its endorsements for the upcoming 2022 election, backing local Republican Reps. Ben Smaltz of Auburn and Denny Zent of Angola. The IMA speaks with individual candidates in order to determine if their policy positions are in agreement with the IMA and...
Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
State auditors give Georgia’s movie tax credit mixed reviews
ATLANTA -- Georgia’s film tax credit helped bring blockbuster productions like “Stranger Things,” “Ozark” and “Spiderman: No Way Home” to the state, along with an estimated $4.4 billion in spending during the 12 months ending June 30. But a new report from the...
Schools leader releases latest plan to revamp high schools, 'We can't continue to wait'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ahead of a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Tuesday his revised plan to toughen how high schools are graded and other changes deserves approval from Louisiana's top school board despite criticism from local superintendents. "We can't continue to wait, especially in a...
A look at amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Voters across the state of Missouri will be casting a yes or no vote on four separate amendments to the Missouri Constitution on Nov. 8. Amendment 1, proposed by the General Assembly, will allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on state investments. The official ballot title reads:
Democrats now have a better shot than ever to win elections in Kansas
Given that we live in a largely Republican state, it’s easy to dismiss the upcoming general election as one that’s not important. After all, aren’t all of the Republicans going to win this time?. Voters shouldn’t get into that mentality, however. Although slightly more than a one-third...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
