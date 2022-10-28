Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Three county stars picked for AHSAA North-South All-Star game
The 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star football game has released its rosters and three football players from Elmore County have been selected to play in the event. Brandon Dean, the Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, made the announcement of the two 37-member rosters on Tuesday morning.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Bradford ‘following God’s plan’ with resignation
Stanhope Elmore means everything to Brian Bradford, and that made his decision to resign the hardest decision he’s ever had to make. Bradford, a Stanhope Elmore graduate who has spent 15 years in Millbrook as a coach and the last six as the head coach, announced his decision to resign last week.
Wetumpka Herald
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Wetumpka Herald
Bryan Harsin fired from Auburn
Following a 41-27 loss at home to Arkansas on Saturday, Auburn has decided to part ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. The school sent out a statement Monday morning, amid reports the university is set to hire former Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen. “Auburn University has decided to make...
Wetumpka Herald
Wildlife art taking over downtown Wetumpka
It started as another themed art show — “Art Gone Wild.”. But now it has grown from the walls of The Kelly to an event to cover downtown Wetumpka. “We planned the exhibit first — wildlife art,” The Kelly Executive Director Jennifer Eifert said. “Then it grew to a Wildlife Arts Festival.”
Wetumpka Herald
Estate Sale
Family Combined PUBLIC ESTATE SALE! November 5th 9-12 1331 Still Waters Drive Dadeville All proceeds go to Elleis Ministries Antiques and collectibles 334-444-2165.
Wetumpka Herald
NOW HIRING
