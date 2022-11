SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're looking for a great deal on a rental car, be careful where you click. John Zachary learned the hard way. He did a Google search on his smartphone for Budget Car Rental. When he didn't like their rates, he kept scrolling to a site called autorentalus.com. Someone he thought was a reservationist said they had a great deal.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO