Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 30 to November 5, 2022
Are you feeling it? We’re now in the peak of 2022’s cosmic chaos. Just as we start to catch our breath from whatever revelations bubbled to the surface during last week’s eclipse, Mars—planet of action, energy and aggression—stations retrograde on the 30th. When Mars stations retrograde, which happens only once every two years or so, we have the opportunity to pause and re-strategize.
boldsky.com
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope : Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
We all are hopeful about the month of november. Read our monthly horoscope to find out more about life, love, career, business, health and finance. Let us find out how the eleventh month of 2022 will be for all zodiac signs. Aries: 21 March - 19 April. November is going...
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 10/31/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are you expressing your views or the opinions of people who shy away from speaking their minds? Back up before you go any further out on that limb. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can tell that you and a certain someone are...
Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse
If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 27, 2022
Jupiter has been retrograde in Aries since July and will now back right out of the warrior realm for an introspective stint in mystical Pisces until late December. There are many advantages over the next two months, particularly for creative pursuits. If there’s something that didn’t quite come together the way you wanted it to, give it another shot.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 15, 2022. When he was young, Libran poet W. S. Merwin had a teacher who advised him, “Don’t lose your arrogance yet. You can do that when you’re older. Lose it too soon, and you may merely replace it with vanity.” I think that counsel is wise for you to meditate on right now. Here’s how I interpret it: Give honor and respect to your fine abilities. Salute and nurture your ripe talents. Talk to yourself realistically about the success you have accomplished. If you build up your appreciation for what is legitimately great about you, you won’t be tempted to resort to false pride or self-absorbed egotism.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous
If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray. Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided...
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac signs who have anger issues
Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Cancer—Your November Horoscope Says Your Popularity Is About to Skyrocket—Here’s Why
You’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough and your Cancer horoscope for November 2022 wants you to heal yourself by expressing yourself. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is shining a light on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. But as you continue to embrace the transformation of eclipse season, you may find that your understanding of creativity is evolving. Feel extra sleepy and lazy lately? It’s no wonder, as Mars is currently retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious understandings. This is like a double whammy of exhaustion as you’re tuning in to unseen...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It
You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering...
Your Oct. 23 Weekly Horoscope Is Bringing a Massive Reset
If Libra season taught you about relationships and compromise, Scorpio season is challenging you to go a step further. Th water sign is pushing you to go within and confront the darker, repressed aspects of your being. What's lingering beneath the surface? Your Oct. 23 weekly horoscope marks a powerful starting point, and a transformative solar eclipse is bringing focus to what you need to release in order to reconnect with your power.
Refinery29
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here
Halloween 2022 is here — are you ready to unleash your wild side? Astrologically, this Halloween is bringing out some intense vibes mid-eclipse season, due to the looming First Quarter moon in Aquarius that occurs the following morning. On the 31st, the sun in Scorpio and Aquarius moon are...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Allure
Your Gemini November 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Gemini personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full November 2022 horoscope. Welcome to November, Gemini. Last month, your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, ended its retrograde, setting the...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing Their Magical Abilities This Week, Thanks to Halloween
Scorpio season may seem like it’s in full effect, but it’s just getting started. Halloween is proving just as spooky as it is mysterious, because Mars has officially stationed retrograde in Gemini and another eclipse is on the horizon. However, just in time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 31 to November 6. Are you ready for the witching hour? The only thing more liberating than pretending to be someone else on Halloween is the fact that the moon will be entering freedom-loving Aquarius that same day. Where’s your...
Comments / 0